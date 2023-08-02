Indian Naval Strategy in IOR : Part I

#sag_analysis #indiannavy #iorThis is the first part of 2 part Program in the IOR series.The Indian Navy is one of the largest navies in the world, with a strength of over 67,000 active personnel and 75,000 reserve personnel. It has a fleet of over 150 ships and submarines, including two aircraft carriers, and approximately 300 aircraft.The Indian Navy has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in recent years, and its coordination with the QUAD has been a key part of this strategy. The QUAD is a security dialogue between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, and it has been increasingly active in the IOR in recent years.The Indian Navy's coordination with the QUAD has been seen as a threat to Pakistan's interests, as it has the potential to limit Pakistan's access to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. The Indian Navy has also been conducting more exercises and patrols in the IOR, which has further raised concerns in Pakistan.In addition to its coordination with the QUAD, the Indian Navy has also been increasing its own capabilities in the IOR. This includes the acquisition of new ships and submarines, as well as the development of new naval technologies. The Indian Navy's growing capabilities have further increased concerns in Pakistan about the security of its maritime interests.