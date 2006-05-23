What's new

Pakistan's Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircrafts

Ofcourse, there's no need to ask for that. As we have talked alot, that Pakistan has already signed a deal with Sweden to acquire Eireye system. Incase some how, if that deal doesnt go through then we have China to provide AWACS system.

I would like to go for more details on this issue later......
 
I wanna have a comparison between the Israel made "Phalcon" and Swedish made "Eireye". In which areas Phalcon Radar is better than or have an edge on Eireye or none.

Remember, In 1986 Pakistan did attempt to acquire a AWACS aircraft E-3 Sentinel from US however the U.S didnt sell it and instead offered the sub-par E-2 Hawkeye. And Phalcon is a similar kind of system as E-3.

feb49cc26dbdb02bce06923805b5c3c0.jpg


I have gone through some article according to them Pakistani govrnment made so many blunders in late 70's and 1980's one of them was to disapprove the deal for the production of Mirage-F1 fighters at KAMRA and later Mirage-2000. It was totally approved my french government and US has nothing to do with that too that time.
 
eyrie cannot be compared with phalcons...phalcons r way to advanced than eyries.eyries r suitable for small airforces.phalcons can easily jam the elctronics of eyrie and make it isolate from its ground based radars and PAF aircrafts.then it will be an easy target for IAF fighters.
 
Cabinet okays $1 billion deal for Swedish AWACS


ISLAMABAD (updated on: May 24, 2006, 21:41 PST): The cabinet approved on Wednesday plans for the purchase of a $1 billion airborne early warning surveillance system from Swedish firms Saab and Ericsson to boost its air defences.

"The Federal Cabinet accorded the go-ahead to the Ministry of Defence Production of the proposed purchase of AWACS aircraft from Sweden," said an official statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Defence group Saab announced in October that it and Ericsson had won the order worth more than 8 billion crowns ($1 billion) from Pakistan.

The statement said defence officials informed the cabinet that Pakistan lacked a reliable surveillance system for its air space.

"In order to safeguard the air defences of Pakistan, it was deemed necessary to have the latest, airborne early warning systems," it added.

The system includes Saab 2000 turboprop aircraft equipped with airborne radar from Ericsson.
 
Great news Neo. I remember that a few months ago there was a report that a saab 2000 was made ready to be fitted with the Ericson radar. That must be in final stage and now the go sign is there it will be matter of months before first will eb delivered. The planes are already build (second hand). It is just adding the radar and adding the electronics. Anyone mor eon timeschedule and number of platforms? Still 6+1?
 
Neo said:
Cabinet okays $1 billion deal for Swedish AWACS


ISLAMABAD (updated on: May 24, 2006, 21:41 PST): The cabinet approved on Wednesday plans for the purchase of a $1 billion airborne early warning surveillance system from Swedish firms Saab and Ericsson to boost its air defences.

"The Federal Cabinet accorded the go-ahead to the Ministry of Defence Production of the proposed purchase of AWACS aircraft from Sweden," said an official statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Defence group Saab announced in October that it and Ericsson had won the order worth more than 8 billion crowns ($1 billion) from Pakistan.

The statement said defence officials informed the cabinet that Pakistan lacked a reliable surveillance system for its air space.

"In order to safeguard the air defences of Pakistan, it was deemed necessary to have the latest, airborne early warning systems," it added.

The system includes Saab 2000 turboprop aircraft equipped with airborne radar from Ericsson.
Click to expand...

Good news indeed
 
jaman_thakkar said:
eyrie cannot be compared with phalcons...phalcons r way to advanced than eyries.eyries r suitable for small airforces.phalcons can easily jam the elctronics of eyrie and make it isolate from its ground based radars and PAF aircrafts.then it will be an easy target for IAF fighters.
Click to expand...

Prove it, provide some authentic source for that info.
 
jaman_thakkar said:
well what to prove???PHALCON IS THE WORLDS MOST ADVANCED AIRBORNE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM...even more advanced than NATO's E-3 C sentry which uses machanically rotating antenna(rotodome) so let alone eyrie...


this link will prove that phalcon is the worlds most advanced awacs.(read carefully)



http://www.fas.org/man/dod-101/sys/ac/row/phalcon.htm
Click to expand...

Then why the hell thay are going for eyrie when they know that India already have a counter option.:hrr:

don't they have other options??
 
Owais said:
Then why the hell thay are going for eyrie when they know that India already have a counter option.:hrr:

don't they have other options??
Click to expand...

I think US/Israel wasnt offering them an AWACS,so they r buying the best of the rest.
 
Munir said:
Great news Neo. I remember that a few months ago there was a report that a saab 2000 was made ready to be fitted with the Ericson radar. That must be in final stage and now the go sign is there it will be matter of months before first will eb delivered. The planes are already build (second hand). It is just adding the radar and adding the electronics. Anyone mor eon timeschedule and number of platforms? Still 6+1?
Click to expand...

Yep, great news it is!
Haven't got the link about the exact number, but the original deal included 6+1 ready to be delivered from fall 2006.
Aircrafts are already available thru saab. :)
 
Bull said:
I think US/Israel wasnt offering them an AWACS,so they r buying the best of the rest.
Click to expand...
Not entirely true Bull.
PAF evaluated the E-2C Hawkeye and even a B-737 based AWACS but opted to buy the Erieye for political reasons.
Bush is not going to stay forever in Washington. ;)
 
Owais said:
Then why the hell thay are going for eyrie when they know that India already have a counter option.:hrr:

don't they have other options??
Click to expand...
Erieye is the ideal platform within the requirements of PAF and it comes cheap.
We had other options including US and Chinese design.
 

Similar threads

N
Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars
Replies
3
Views
234
NG Missile Vessels
N
D
Israel to Supply Radars for S. Korean Early Warning and Control Aircraft
Replies
5
Views
880
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage
Orca
“It’s A Suicide Mission, SAAR!”: Indian Air Force Squadron Disbanded Due to Refusal By Pilots To Get Airborne
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
10K
TopGun786
TopGun786
beijingwalker
China’s Fujian aircraft carrier set for ‘new-type’ planes
Replies
0
Views
680
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
Saab to supply Swedish Air Force with two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom