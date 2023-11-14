Pakistan's intelligence failure at controlling domestic narratives effectively and poor information warfare

Bleek said: Why is Pakistan failing so badly at controlling its own domestic narrative of its own audience?



Let's make a comparison between Israel and Pakistan - Israel is quite literally committing a genocide and their entire population is defending and supporting it. On the contrary Pakistan has utterly failed to effectively peddle a single narrative to even its own citizens - let alone international propaganda.

Bleek said:



If you even go online there's absolutely zero counter to the propaganda being spread against it online. It's like Pakistan doesn't have its own professional info-network of pro-Pakistan/establishment narratives to weaken enemy/terrorist group narratives - on the contrary even Afghan Taliban has a decently strong network and leverages weird diaspora Islamists to give it a boost.



I found this interview online of someone with interactions with the ISI, even he mentions that Pakistan ignorantly neglects a lot of critical areas like soft power, and effective information warfare, etc, in comparison to India.





Forget even external enemies, it even struggles countering internal terrorist group propaganda in all domains.



I think there needs to be significant structural reforms done and a review. If you cannot control domestic narrative among your own citizens then that's a huge negative sign.



Pakistan is clearly weak in its intelligence apparatus structure - it should send teams for training to Turkey and perhaps China. You could learn a lot by co-operating with the Turks since they deal with a Kurdish insurgency so they'll have a lot of effective strategies/counter-measures to share, especially with the similarities here in Pakistan.



I am talking about domestic narrative, if your population is not in line with state policy or in support of its actions taken in national interest; then that's a huge problem.

The whole premise of this thread is flawed IMO.Israel is going after someone foreign to them. Very easy to gain support.Pakistani establishment is going after it's own people, how the heck are you going to peddle a narrative in that case?If tomorrow another Abhinandan gets shot down, you better believe Kakar and Munir would be the next Alexanders.As for all of this, the ISI is generally more focussed on HUMINT. Actually, every intelligence agency is, but we rely on it more so. There have been great strides recently though to incorporate technology into our intel setup, and you can see cases of that too.But that is more for person specific cases. Like when you get picked up by a Black Vigo, the guy takes your mobile phone, connects it to his computer with a USB and voila, he has all your data.But we still lag far behind psyops or internet campaigns of the kind the world is on. All we can do is pay some director a bit of money though ISPR and get a nationalistic, full of slogans movie. Nothing else.Some guy at ISPR did have an idea of running Google Ads once, but after a month they stopped doing it for some reason. My guess is some boomer general thought what is this nonsense!The state policy and actions should then be something that are aligned with what the people want.The state leaders, officials, representatives should be the one who people want, not selected individuals who are compromised.Getting the drift?Our government right now is as far from representing us as a people as the Israeli government. Netanyahu has annexed Gaza, our estab has annexed the whole country, with some caveats ofc.