Pakistani youth and Israel : Palestine issue

Youth and bravado is not a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth bravado historically has been both a trait and palliative.

Youth and Islam, especially what Islam constitutes, is however a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth, Islamic misconception is and has been a false purpose and gap filler.



These two factors lead to many Pakistanis supporting Hamas terrorism as just revenge against Israel. In doing so they do major injustice to themselves, to Pakistan and to Islam.



- to themselves because identifying with terrorism always leads to self destruction as your prior generation found out 1st hand

- to Pakistan because even as KSA and UAE are reconciling with Israel, this nation of bravadista Pakistanis loses yet another development partner that it needs sorely

- to Islam because you further intensify and perpetuate the image of a religion in turmoil, of violent methods and extremism



Is it that difficult to understand the difference in interests between Hamas and Palestine?



For decades the Pak army has been goading your parent/grandparent generations with the false threat of India, America, Hindus etc. Now you realize they did that mostly to ensure their own well being.



Hamas is doing exactly the same, on steroid. So that they don't become irrelevant they attack Israel and let the Palestinian people face disaster and destruction at the Israeli hand.



The cause of the Palestine land is not advanced one iota by this Hamas action. In fact it only further justifies in the Israeli mind that continued reduction of Palestinian space and rights is ok because it is punishment to terrorism.



If this is not clear to any Pakistani youth or kids, it is up to the Pakistani parent to explain to them. Otherwise they will become yet another wasted generation