Pakistani youth and Israel : Palestine issue

ProudThamizhan

Mar 29, 2023
Youth and bravado is not a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth bravado historically has been both a trait and palliative.
Youth and Islam, especially what Islam constitutes, is however a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth, Islamic misconception is and has been a false purpose and gap filler.

These two factors lead to many Pakistanis supporting Hamas terrorism as just revenge against Israel. In doing so they do major injustice to themselves, to Pakistan and to Islam.

- to themselves because identifying with terrorism always leads to self destruction as your prior generation found out 1st hand
- to Pakistan because even as KSA and UAE are reconciling with Israel, this nation of bravadista Pakistanis loses yet another development partner that it needs sorely
- to Islam because you further intensify and perpetuate the image of a religion in turmoil, of violent methods and extremism

Is it that difficult to understand the difference in interests between Hamas and Palestine?

For decades the Pak army has been goading your parent/grandparent generations with the false threat of India, America, Hindus etc. Now you realize they did that mostly to ensure their own well being.

Hamas is doing exactly the same, on steroid. So that they don't become irrelevant they attack Israel and let the Palestinian people face disaster and destruction at the Israeli hand.

The cause of the Palestine land is not advanced one iota by this Hamas action. In fact it only further justifies in the Israeli mind that continued reduction of Palestinian space and rights is ok because it is punishment to terrorism.

If this is not clear to any Pakistani youth or kids, it is up to the Pakistani parent to explain to them. Otherwise they will become yet another wasted generation
 
"Youth and bravado is not a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth bravado historically has been both a trait and palliative.
Youth and Islam, especially what Islam constitutes, is however a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth"

My heads spinning

My heads spinning
 
"Youth and bravado is not a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth bravado historically has been both a trait and palliative.
Youth and Islam, especially what Islam constitutes, is however a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth"

My heads spinning

My heads spinning
OP is a pajeet, makes it explainable lol.
 
"Youth and bravado is not a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth bravado historically has been both a trait and palliative.
Youth and Islam, especially what Islam constitutes, is however a rare combination. Among Pakistani youth"

My heads spinning

My heads spinning
it is quite simple. But you have to use your brain for a change. even the cute little barbie @Mirzali Khan thinks it easily explained, why can't you?
 
Pajeet, worry about building toilets first.
Your occupational soldiers are getting slaughtered in Poonch and Rajouri but you’re still lifting israeli balls.
Go save your own soldiers first.
 
I don't understand all the logic, but one observation I can make. Today, Hamas declared a "Day of Rage" worldwide. I saw on TV that much of New York was deserted and most big cities had low foot traffic, people working from home, extra police with long guns etc., Now, this may not seem a big deal, but its impact on national psychology for a country still recovering from 20 years of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan is, that the people in Middle-East, Arabs and Muslims are a major PITA. That is not advantageous for a positive image and reducing Islamophobia and the bogeyman of 'Islamic terrorist' behind every tree.
news.yahoo.com

US police on high alert as Hamas calls for ‘Day of Rage’

Police departments in major U.S. cities are on a heightened state of alert in preparation of potential violence.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 

