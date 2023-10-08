What's new

Israel is allowing Hamas to launch a ground invasion and kill 10s of thousands in order to justify a genocide and complete control of Gaza & West Bank

RayKalm

RayKalm

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
2,558
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Similar to how many people believe that the Holocaust was used as an excuse to create the state of Israel, the current invasion by Hamas was allowed by Israel with the use of Mossad in order to justify complete control of all Palestinian territories. Israel is a modern state with the ability to stop attacks like these, as they've done for decades. This was a planned false flag idea.

www.adl.org

Hamas Attack Draws Cheers from Extremists, Spurs Antisemitism and Conspiracies Online

As the deadly assaults on Israel continue, extremists, antisemites and conspiracy theorists are flocking to online spaces to cheer for Hamas.
www.adl.org www.adl.org

Netanyahu recently told people to leave Gaza. Palestinians should be very vary and careful right now. Indian Muslims in Modi's India may be the next target to something similar after getting a positive nod from Israel and the west (as Imran Khan had been pointing out).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710936542347231535

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710681867664425240
 
Last edited:
Yeah there's something seriously shady going on here...
700 plus Israelis are dead and mossad didn't anticipate an attack from Hamas

Give me a break
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Hamas Attacked Israel And Netanyahu Says His Country Is 'At War.'
Replies
3
Views
90
xyx007
xyx007
lydian fall
Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinian Youth in Past 24 Hours in West Bank, Gaza
Replies
0
Views
160
lydian fall
lydian fall
H
Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leader under Hezbollah protection in Lebanon
Replies
2
Views
317
HGV
H
SalarHaqq
Netanyahu Erases Palestine In New Map Charting Normalization With Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
79
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
Muhammed45
The influence of Iran-Saudi restoring ties on Palestine and Lebanon issues
Replies
4
Views
387
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom