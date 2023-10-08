Israel is allowing Hamas to launch a ground invasion and kill 10s of thousands in order to justify a genocide and complete control of Gaza & West Bank

RayKalm
Similar to how many people believe that the Holocaust was used as an excuse to create the state of Israel, the current invasion by Hamas was allowed by Israel with the use of Mossad in order to justify complete control of all Palestinian territories. Israel is a modern state with the ability to stop attacks like these, as they've done for decades. This was a planned false flag idea.
Netanyahu recently told people to leave Gaza. Palestinians should be very vary and careful right now. Indian Muslims in Modi's India may be the next target to something similar after getting a positive nod from Israel and the west (as Imran Khan had been pointing out).
