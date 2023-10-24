Pakistan Test Fires Ghauri MRBM

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2009
- Messages
- 41,111
- Reaction score
- 181
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Few days back some media Anchors reported test of Ababeel but I did not see any press release?
You just breed Sheep's...Will come handy for next Eid Qurban.big talker nation, all these toys are for showing off,
“i am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep but i am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion”
New Recruit
can you post here link pls.You just breed Sheep's...Will come handy for next Eid Qurbani .
There's a thread going on it .
Field test.is this a new missile , or a routine test for existing one? Noise aside got to appreciate the guys working hard for this.
New missile would test fire from Son-Miani but field test or mature system would be test fire from Tila Firing Range-Jehlum.It's not northern Pakistan.
This test site looks near jhelum. One that's mostly used for missile tests.
I've been to Sonmiani and that's not a northern Pakistan either as said in that tweet.New missile would test fire from Son-Miani but field test or mature system would be test fire from Tila Firing Range-Jehlum.
As i said New missiles would be tested from sonmiani but field test would held from Tila firing range.I've been to Sonmiani and that's not a northern Pakistan either as said in that tweet.
Keep sheep distracted.