US Military Tests Made-In-China 'War Dog' That Fires Rockets; PLA Calls It 'Blood Wing'
The US Marine Corps (USMC) tested an armed ‘robotic canine’ that can team up with an infantry team. The ‘war dog’ can also fire a rocket. It shares similarities with the ‘Spot’ autonomous system from Boston Dynamics. Yet, it was Chinese, available off-the-shelf on e-commerce portals. Developed...
