Arif Alvi should be in Attock Jail instead of President House: JUI-F

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) stated that Arif Alvi should be in Attock Jail instead of President House, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that if Arif Alvi continued as the president of Pakistan it would be detrimental to the country and its constitution.

The JUI-F leader demanded the resignation of President Arif Alvi before the upcoming general elections.

Aslam Ghauri lambasted President Alvi saying that he made mockery of an important post of the country as his role during the assembly dissolution and the process of election date was controversial.

Yesterday, following the SC’s directives, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja met president and unanimously agreed on holding general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

Read more: ECP notifies general elections on February 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested ‘three dates’ to President Dr Arif Alvi for the general elections 2024.

The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) led delegation continued for an hour at the President’s House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.
