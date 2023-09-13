IPP rejects President Alvi’s proposed election date

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Says country’s Supreme Office has once again attempted to divide the populace
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Wednesday categorically rejected November 6 date proposed by the President Arif Alvi for the general elections across the country.
In response to President Alvi’s suggested election date, IPP Central Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that the country’s Supreme Office has once again attempted to divide the populace.
The President hastily suggested the election date, according to Ms. Awan, who added that this is an interference with the ECP’s constitutional authority.
It should be remembered that President Dr. Arif Alvi stated in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 on the recommendation of the then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and that the general elections should thus take place on November 6, 2023.
It should be recalled that the ECP had declared the general elections across the nation under the new constituencies and the final date of the new constituencies was initially scheduled at December 14, but it was then changed to November 30.
