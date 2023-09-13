What's new

IPP rejects President Alvi’s proposed election date

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,570
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says country’s Supreme Office has once again attempted to divide the populace
1694627208890.png

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Wednesday categorically rejected November 6 date proposed by the President Arif Alvi for the general elections across the country.

In response to President Alvi’s suggested election date, IPP Central Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that the country’s Supreme Office has once again attempted to divide the populace.

The President hastily suggested the election date, according to Ms. Awan, who added that this is an interference with the ECP’s constitutional authority.

It should be remembered that President Dr. Arif Alvi stated in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 on the recommendation of the then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and that the general elections should thus take place on November 6, 2023.

It should be recalled that the ECP had declared the general elections across the nation under the new constituencies and the final date of the new constituencies was initially scheduled at December 14, but it was then changed to November 30.
www.samaa.tv

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Rejects President Alvi's November 6 Election Date

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) firmly opposes President Arif Alvi's proposed November 6 date for general elections, citing interference with the Election Commission's constitutional authority.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
And I thought it might be some news about electricity IPPs.
 

Similar threads

Orca
(Finally) President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as election date
Replies
7
Views
95
Krayon
K
313ghazi
President Alvi invites CEC Raja for meeting to fix ‘appropriate date’ for elections
2
Replies
21
Views
636
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will He, Won't He? What Will Be The Fate Of President Arif Alvi After September 8
Replies
1
Views
107
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sorry Mr President! Election date isn't your job: CEC
2
Replies
23
Views
608
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
HAIDER
US envoy meets ECP chief before key meeting on election date
Replies
6
Views
235
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom