Pakistan Super League - 6 (PSL) 2021

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 99,381
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
Hayatabad stadium may host PSL-6 matches
PCB team reviews upgrade work at the facility
August 20, 2020
PHOTO: TAIMUR JHAGRA
PESHAWAR: With the reconstruction and upgradation of the Arbab Niaz cricket stadium in the city facing delays, the cricket stadium at the Hayatabad Sports Complex may be ready to host matches of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next February.
This was disclosed as officials from the provincial sports department and a high-powered delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by International Cricket in Pakistan Director Zakir Shah, PCB General Manager Junaid Zia, Security and Anti-Corruption Director Col Asif Mehmood, Administration and Logistics Senior General Manager Asad Mustafa, Senior General Manager Admin and Human Resources Col Ashfaq Ahmad, Media Manager Shakeel Khan and Marketing Manager Mansoor Manj, visited the complex on Tuesday to review the situation there.
Apart from discussing arrangements for a possible PSL match there, they also reviewed the provincial government’s Rs500 million project to convert the complex into an international cricket stadium.
K-P Sports Director General Asfandyar Khattak and PSL Director Mir Bashar Khan told the delegation that the stadium will be upgraded before the next edition of PSL commences in February.
Published in The Express Tribune, August 20th, 2020.
PCB team reviews upgrade work at the facility
August 20, 2020
PHOTO: TAIMUR JHAGRA
PESHAWAR: With the reconstruction and upgradation of the Arbab Niaz cricket stadium in the city facing delays, the cricket stadium at the Hayatabad Sports Complex may be ready to host matches of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next February.
This was disclosed as officials from the provincial sports department and a high-powered delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by International Cricket in Pakistan Director Zakir Shah, PCB General Manager Junaid Zia, Security and Anti-Corruption Director Col Asif Mehmood, Administration and Logistics Senior General Manager Asad Mustafa, Senior General Manager Admin and Human Resources Col Ashfaq Ahmad, Media Manager Shakeel Khan and Marketing Manager Mansoor Manj, visited the complex on Tuesday to review the situation there.
Apart from discussing arrangements for a possible PSL match there, they also reviewed the provincial government’s Rs500 million project to convert the complex into an international cricket stadium.
K-P Sports Director General Asfandyar Khattak and PSL Director Mir Bashar Khan told the delegation that the stadium will be upgraded before the next edition of PSL commences in February.
Published in The Express Tribune, August 20th, 2020.