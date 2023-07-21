What's new

"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents" - Fans react to youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
17,880
Reaction score
-4
Country
India
Location
United States
Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.


After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He took it up a notch in the 2023 season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023.

Sai Sudharsan's stock in the Indian cricket circuit continues to grow with his latest century against Pakistan A.

www.sportskeeda.com

"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents" - Fans react to youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

Keeping in mind, Pakistan A team has full time national players, while India A team is full of rookies.
 
HalwaBrigade said:
Cricket is shit anyway .

Fatf grey list is shit anyway
Henley passport index is shit anyway
Click to expand...

You are vile Hindutva immigrant. You are not supposed to be on this forum paapi Hindu.

Go and make your country proud by raping lesser tribes.
 
Dalit said:
You are vile Hindutva immigrant. You are not supposed to be on this forum paapi Hindu.

Go and make your country proud by raping lesser tribes.
Click to expand...

Dalit said:
You are vile Hindutva immigrant. You are not supposed to be on this forum paapi Hindu.

Go and make your country proud by raping lesser tribes.
Click to expand...
images (3).jpeg
 
Come back when your national embarrassment team has better head to head then Pakistan the Dons & kings of sub continent cricket . Until then stay in your lane second rate team

Come back when you invent something in the game of cricket worth talking about ie reverse swing , googly, doosra , theesra etc etc
Come back when you find a real fast bowler from your nation of billions & not the medium pace trundlers you can only produce

Until then get your neck in and live off glory of kids matches
 
HalwaBrigade said:
Haramjada pakistani = IK bhakt or Army fanboy ??
Click to expand...

Shocking video emerges of sexual assault in India’s Manipur state amid ethnic violence​



Your Hindutva rapists are making headlines all across the globe. Front page headlines. You must be a proud Hindutva. Saale ko cricket ki pari he LOL

F1TjYLyXoAETr-S.jpg


IPL talent: "Saaaaar, abhi taaja balatkar kiya he. Om shanti!"

Skull and Bones said:

:pleasantry:
Click to expand...

Balatkar team?
 
Dalit said:
Cricket is shit anyway.
Click to expand...

Cricket is great
Just India’s head to head against us is shit

Imagine how dumb you’d be to come on a pakistani forum to boast about your second rate team lmao at desperate Indian creating a thread on a kiddies game

Lol at Indians think they mistook us for Bangladesh forum lol

We rule cricket in sub continent always have pioneers and originators who these Indian trundlers try to emulate 😁😂🤣
 
Last edited:
Dalit said:
There Hindutva niggas are imploding with rape headlines. I find it hilarious how these vicious scumbags have the nerve to boast about cricket LOL
Click to expand...
I know lol to Pakistanis lmao
We are the Dads in cricket in subcontinent but these slum dwellers mistakenly thought they were on a Bangladeshi forum lol dumb fucks
 

Similar threads

AsianLion
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the World
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
hembo
hembo
Aesterix
Pakistan vs India match gets more viewership than IPL 14
Replies
2
Views
700
AsianLion
AsianLion
AsianLion
India vs Pakistan: T20 Worldcup Big Clash | Mother of all Matches in World Cricket
33 34 35 36 37 38
Replies
569
Views
36K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
INDIAPOSITIVE
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash "Most Viewed T20I Match": Broadcaster
Replies
2
Views
644
Musings
Musings
AsianLion
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Worldcup Clash |26th Oct| Vital match for Pakistanis than even World famous India vs Pak Clash
38 39 40 41 42 43
Replies
635
Views
25K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom