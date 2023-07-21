Skull and Bones
Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.
After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He took it up a notch in the 2023 season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023.
Sai Sudharsan's stock in the Indian cricket circuit continues to grow with his latest century against Pakistan A.
Keeping in mind, Pakistan A team has full time national players, while India A team is full of rookies.
"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents" - Fans react to youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash
Keeping in mind, Pakistan A team has full time national players, while India A team is full of rookies.