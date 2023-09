Pakistan needs ICBM

Zarvan said:



Here is the documentary for you people



So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.Here is the documentary for you people Click to expand...

Long-Range Hypersonic Missiles

MIRV

Well that right there should leave no doubt in the minds of the military leadership of Pakistan, that there is a fundamental need to bring to bare the necessary resources to research, design, develop and deploy. This is the least resistant path to achieving parity on any strategic advantage an indian military base in Mauritius, would have for india. This is a capability only two countries have at present, Russia and China. Since it is only Russia and China who have deployed operational Hypersonic Missiles. It wouldn't be presumptuous to think that Pakistan wouldn't already be working on such capability, even if the project maybe in it's infancy. Having said that, there was news a few years ago where Pakistan was said to have received equipment from China, indicating that Pakistan was on course to developcapability.I am no expert, but I doubt that MIRV would be used on intermediate range ballistic missiles. So it is quite possible to venture into speculating that Pakistan may already be well on its way to developing ICBMs. And it is plausible that Pakistan would not advertise such a capability, for this can potentially attract unwanted attention from other powers. It is no secret that israel is india's foremost ally in many aspects and by that right, the West is heavily biased in favor of india. So should it become public knowledge that Pakistan has MIRV-ICBMs, it can create more problems for Pakistan than anyone can handle. The West's M.O has always been to weaken the enemy by crippling sanctions or financial terrorism via WB/IMF.Long Range Hypersonic Missiles plus MIRV capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles are a necessity for Pakistan, lets not kid ourselves about this.Also, thank you @Zarvan for sharing this news with us.