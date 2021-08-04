What's new

Pakistan needs ICBM

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2011
Messages
54,360
Reaction score
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.

Here is the documentary for you people

 
Zarvan said:
So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.

Here is the documentary for you people

Click to expand...
I know about nuclear-tipped SLCM Babur 3. But not sure about an ICBM.
My guess is, we already would have it.

We actually need strategic bombers to complete the triad.

It`s going to be very ambitious, but I would further like to add a fourth dimesion- space. Some day, if Pakistan could develop the capability of launching strikes from space to earth and vice versa, it would increase our second strike capability. Though Ababeel does serve this purpose to an extent.
 
Last edited:
Sudarshan said:
Are you a Bangladeshi? Or you still believe Bangladesh is East Pakistan? and if you don’t know why the bodies of snake bite victims, victims of diseases or someone who dies of drowning are burried on the ghats of Ganges instead of cremating then I think you’re another troll.

View attachment 767200
View attachment 767199
Click to expand...

Lol. Where the hell Bangladesh came into this conversation, quick to reply couldn’t see the flag or you panicking? Or have nothing to say and trying to move this conversation to snake bites and diseases and other nonsense. Don’t try and play stupid diseased bodies are drowned and not cremated bullshit


You fucker$ ran out of wood or decided to not give two shits about your dead relatives and toss them away like trash, Lol. 😂

You straight up ended up looking like a cows diarrhea puddle of shit. Lol
 
Comrade bhartiya said:
India made up it's oxygen shortage , can paxtan pull of the same thing, we will see.
Click to expand...

Okay congrats, but it appears other shortages will be harder to fix..
www.indiatoday.in

Indians have smallest brains in the world, reveals IIIT-Hyderabad study after creating brain atlas

A study by IIIT Hyderabad created the first brain atlas for Indians and found that Indians have some of the smallest brains in the world -- much smaller compared to Caucasians and Chinese.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
:lol:
www.indiatimes.com

Bad News! Indians Have The Second Smallest Penis In The World!

Only North Koreans fare worse than Indians on the worldwide scale while Congo takes the top honours.
www.indiatimes.com www.indiatimes.com
:omghaha:
 
Pakistan needs a missile defense shield or an ABM. A missile defense that can take down cruise and ballistic missiles. India has conducted a fake strike through landing imaginary airborne forces across LOC in 2016 and then a failed air force venture near LOC in 2019. The next move on the cards was a cruise missile strike, a hint that next "drama" would be firing some sort of missile inside Pakistan since the previous dramas of landing forces was not bought and sending air force had failed.
 
Maira La said:
Okay congrats, but it appears other shortages will be harder to fix..
www.indiatoday.in

Indians have smallest brains in the world, reveals IIIT-Hyderabad study after creating brain atlas

A study by IIIT Hyderabad created the first brain atlas for Indians and found that Indians have some of the smallest brains in the world -- much smaller compared to Caucasians and Chinese.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
:lol:
Click to expand...
Yet are ahead of asian tigers in global innovation index.
PakFactor said:
Lol. Where the hell Bangladesh came into this conversation, quick to reply couldn’t see the flag or you panicking? Or have nothing to say and trying to move this conversation to snake bites and diseases and other nonsense. Don’t try and play stupid diseased bodies are drowned and not cremated bullshit


You fucker$ ran out of wood or decided to not give two shits about your dead relatives and toss them away like trash, Lol. 😂

You straight up ended up looking like a cows diarrhea puddle of shit. Lol
Click to expand...
your ignorance is a bliss.
 
Zarvan said:
So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.

Here is the documentary for you people

Click to expand...

Well that right there should leave no doubt in the minds of the military leadership of Pakistan, that there is a fundamental need to bring to bare the necessary resources to research, design, develop and deploy Long-Range Hypersonic Missiles. This is the least resistant path to achieving parity on any strategic advantage an indian military base in Mauritius, would have for india. This is a capability only two countries have at present, Russia and China. Since it is only Russia and China who have deployed operational Hypersonic Missiles. It wouldn't be presumptuous to think that Pakistan wouldn't already be working on such capability, even if the project maybe in it's infancy. Having said that, there was news a few years ago where Pakistan was said to have received equipment from China, indicating that Pakistan was on course to develop MIRV capability.

I am no expert, but I doubt that MIRV would be used on intermediate range ballistic missiles. So it is quite possible to venture into speculating that Pakistan may already be well on its way to developing ICBMs. And it is plausible that Pakistan would not advertise such a capability, for this can potentially attract unwanted attention from other powers. It is no secret that israel is india's foremost ally in many aspects and by that right, the West is heavily biased in favor of india. So should it become public knowledge that Pakistan has MIRV-ICBMs, it can create more problems for Pakistan than anyone can handle. The West's M.O has always been to weaken the enemy by crippling sanctions or financial terrorism via WB/IMF.

Long Range Hypersonic Missiles plus MIRV capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles are a necessity for Pakistan, lets not kid ourselves about this.

Also, thank you @Zarvan for sharing this news with us.
 
Signalian said:
Pakistan needs a missile defense shield or an ABM. A missile defense that can take down cruise and ballistic missiles. India has conducted a fake strike through landing imaginary airborne forces across LOC in 2016 and then a failed air force venture near LOC in 2019. The next move on the cards was a cruise missile strike, a hint that next "drama" would be firing some sort of missile inside Pakistan since the previous dramas of landing forces was not bought and sending air force had failed.
Click to expand...
How a missile shield would help you strike an Indian Air Base in Mauritius ?
 
Zarvan said:
So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.

Here is the documentary for you people

Click to expand...
So the whole world can construct military bases but Al Jazeera has problem only when it's India's turn. No wonder Al Jazeera is going down the $hit holr.
As for Pakistan, why are you worried about a naval base in Mauritius? I believe it's to counter Chinese presence in the region.
 
So now dumb sanghi even calling Chinese based virus their own
Chumps got no originality

Well uptil now majority of victims of your variant are your own people and would remain so

Don't worry about us vaccination started
And
Already alot of people imunized who recovered from older strains
So now dumb sanghi even calling Chinese based virus their own
Chumps got no originality

Well uptil now majority of victims of your variant are your own people and would remain so

Don't worry about us vaccination started
And
Already alot of people imunized who recovered from older strains
 

Similar threads

FuturePAF
Hwasong 18: North Korea’s Solid Fuel ICBM
Replies
3
Views
735
Abid123
Abid123
N
How nuclear capable Agni-VI missile will be a force-multiplier for India
Replies
10
Views
678
NG Missile Vessels
N
Abid123
North Korea Just Displayed Enough ICBMs to Overwhelm America’s Defences
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
AViet
A
Muhammed45
North Korea's Hwasong-18, A true warning to Washington
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
NotSure
NotSure
beijingwalker
China may have surpassed US in number of nuclear warheads on ICBMs
Replies
1
Views
860
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom