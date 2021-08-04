Pakistan needs ICBM

Zarvan
So after Aljazeera documentary any one here interested in telling us that we don't need ICBM ? I would really like answer from those who kept making fun of this idea. We need ICBM and we need SLBM. Trust me India will build more bases. So either you have capability of ICBM and SLBM and other systems or you are screwed big time.
