Pakistan developing new ICBM/SLV

Karl

Mar 16, 2011
151
0
Pakistan has constructed a new horizontal test stand for large solid-fueled motors at its Attock missile development complex.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714714186931204253

Pakistan has been developing a new solid-fueled missile to carry heavy payloads to Indian targets, possibly MIRVed. Effectively the same idea as the old Soviet Pioneer missile. If they want a solid-fueled missile with a diameter of 2m+, they're gonna need a test stand like this.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714714751492911124

We should take this as evidence that Pakistan is serious about developing a medium range MIRV system. India has some advantage in quick, accurate striking, so bolstering the survivability of your force by loading up individual missiles with lots of warheads is an obvious choice.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714715365111198065

I predict full system test within 3 years. New missile likely to be canisterized.

Someone else on twitter says test stand may have SLBM applications. But since no Pakistani submarine is in development with VLS I can't see this happening within the next 10 - 15 years.
 

Good digging 👍
Let's see what comes out of this.
 

