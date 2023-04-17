What's new

North Korea's Hwasong-18, A true warning to Washington

North Korea has announced the successful test of its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a key goal of leader Kim Jong Un’s plan to develop more advanced and powerful weaponry.

The test was detected on Thursday by South Korea and Japan, which briefly ordered residents on its northern island of Hokkaido to evacuate.

North Korea tests first ever solid fuel ICBM, Hwasong-18

A longer-range solid-fuel ICBM has long been on leader Kim Jong Un’s weapons wish list.
NK's tested Hwasong-18 was a complete solid fueled ICBM

hwasong-18-line1.gif



First thing to consider is NK's eye catching progress in the field of solid fueled ballistic missiles. Using solid fuel has its own challenges, first is, it is highly risky and requires measurements to avoid catastrophe. This test proved NK's is highly experienced in this field and is capable of handling dangerous tests. Advantages of full solid fuel ICBM are :
1) Solid rocket fuels traditionally allow for a far simpler design with fewer moving parts.
2) They are storable (non-cryogenic) and can be ready to operate quickly.
3) Solid materials also have higher densities, creating room for a more compact engine design and hence a smaller vehicle overall with less drag during flight.
4) Low cost compared to liquid fuels.
5) Relative to liquid fuel rockets, solid fuel rockets have lower specific impulse. performance is less than for liquid stages because of the solids' lower exhaust velocities. and very high strength-to-weight ratio filament-wound motor casings.
6) Because of being easily storable and also quick readniness, detecting them in the first phase of launch by American air defense systems stationed in Japan and South Korea is near impossible. They can be launched from underground silos, railroads, TELs in less than 5 minutes.
Rocket propellant - Wikipedia

Rocket Fuel: Is it rocket science? | SKYRORA

A historical overview of rocket fuel development is given. Solid and liquid rocket fuels have their own advantages, and Skyrora develops its Ecosene.
USA has almost lost the chance of destroying NK's ICBMs in the first second phases of launch. They can only hope for intercepting them when it has entered USA's airspace and the final phase.

Japanese and SK reported that the missile went as high as 3,000 KM and didn't use its third stage engine. We can conclude that if the third stage was activated, the range could exceed more than 15,000 KM. Washington and NYC are well within range of this missile.

1.JPG

Explainer: What is solid-fuel technology, and why is North Korea eager to develop it?

North Korea says it has tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), its first known use of the propellant in a longer-range projectile, as it seeks the capability to launch with little preparation.
2.jpg

Comparison between N. Korea's Hwasong-17 and-18 ICBMs | Yonhap News Agency

4.jpg


5.jpg


North Korea: What missiles does it have?

North Korea has continued its missile tests after a record number were carried out in 2022.
This was a complete success for NK's deterrence against US. Now they can easily count on their second strike capability against any American misadventure. USA's THAAD batteries are high altitude systems and they cannot cover the whole North America with such a short range high altitude system. Even if we suppose they can completely cover the airspace of NYC and Washington using THAAD batteries, North Korea can easily overwhelm them by using multi warhead missiles similar to Russian Yars.

The final step for NK to completely put American strategic forces in the pacific at check, is developing along range SLBM based on characteristics of Hwasong-18. That way, Americans will completely forget about attacking NK.

Small country, big capabilities

:tup: :tup: :tup: :tup:
 
they'll get nuked and obliterated way before they even get so much as a chance to aim their rifle scope at anyone else.. disgusting communist pigs
And yet, they have done a great job. Way better than India sticking to Prithvi as their test bed.
 
And yet, they have done a great job. Way better than India sticking to Prithvi as their test bed.
we have Surya (fully classified, can hit DC)

and a range of Agnis (range classified)

also, you really Iranian or a Shi'ite Paxtani ?
 
And yet, they have done a great job. Way better than India sticking to Prithvi as their test bed.
So are you saying a country that can send 10 tons to LEO, build its own SSBN and destroy a satellite in low earth orbit, doesn't have the capability to build an ICBM? Okay
 
So are you saying a country that can send 10 tons to LEO, build its own SSBN and destroy a satellite in low earth orbit, doesn't have the capability to build an ICBM? Okay
aviary-image-1681720533951.jpeg


Why they used a tube, much longer than the missile?
The missile is about 2 meters inside the tube.
From this we can guess its much shorter and smaller than Hwasong 17.
 
Why they used a tube, much longer than the missile?
The missile is about 2 meters inside the tube.
From this we can guess it’s much shorter and smaller than Hwasong 17.
Probably leaving space for safety when the cover falls off, but Perhaps they will make the nose cone rounded and longer, so they may have a longer range missile in mind; Hwasong 19? 20?

North Korea: towards a solid-fuel ICBM?

North Korea’s latest military parade re-emphasised the fact that the country has long sought to add a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile to its emergent strategic forces, a goal that may soon be realised.
Why they used a tube, much longer than the missile?
The missile is about 2 meters inside the tube.
From this we can guess its much shorter and smaller than Hwasong 17.
It is considerably smaller than Hwasong-17.
But still performs better than Hwasong-15.
It having solid fuel rocket motors is advantage.
Since it can respond far more quickly than 15 and 17.

Tube is longer probably as safety measure.
Since cap at front is being detachabled.

Though it could be also future proofing.
For somewhat longer successor or revision.
 
It is considerably smaller than Hwasong-17.
But still performs better than Hwasong-15.
It having solid fuel rocket motors is advantage.
Since it can respond far more quickly than 15 and 17.

Tube is longer probably as safety measure.
Since cap at front is being detachabled.

Though it could be also future proofing.
For somewhat longer successor or revision.
Now the question has to be asked, how many Missiles and How many TELs can they make in a year, even if it’s a handful every year, by the end of the decade it would be a considerable arsenal, especially with MIRVs.

We also need to remove they have solid fuel missiles of all range including this ICBM as well as tactical nukes for a war with South Korea.

The other question is where does North Korea go from here? Look to normalize ties with South Korea and the US?
 

