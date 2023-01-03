What's new

Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in unprecedented UK action

462752_762629_updates.jpg

  • Defamation action taken by a serving Pakistani army officer is the first ever filed at UK High Court.
  • Major (retd) Raja alleged military brigadier was involved in election rigging.
  • Defendant Major (retd) Raja confirms “serving military brigadier has filed a defamation case against me.”
LONDON: A senior Pakistan military officer sued a UK-based YouTuber and retired army officer for defamation and damages at the London High Court — for running a defamatory campaign against him on YouTube and Twitter.

Allegations were levelled about him being involved in election rigging against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), doing horse-trading for General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and holding secret meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to manipulate Punjab by-elections.

The unprecedented defamation action by any serving Pakistani military officer ever at the UK High Court has been taken by the military officer — currently heading the intelligence command of a spy agency in the province of Punjab — against Major (retd) Raja over nearly a dozen YouTube and Twitter publications which carrying false and ludicrous allegations, according to evidence seen by Geo News.

According to the court papers, Major (retd) Raja started his campaign against the serving military brigade on June 14, 2022, when he in a tweet accused the spy agency’s Sector Commander Punjab “has taken complete occupation of the Lahore High Court" to rig the upcoming elections.

On June 19, 2022, Major (retd) Raja alleged that the "sector commander had several meetings with Zardari during the latter's current stay in Lahore."

The subject stated: "Elections Manipulation” and he went on to post a link to his YouTube video making further allegations.

The court papers also show that the serving military brigadier filed a case in the court through his UK lawyers on August 11, 2022, after the retired major levelled several allegations against the senior military officer in tweets and videos that became viral, gaining thousands of retweets, likes and views.

The defendant Major (retd) Raja confirmed to Geo News: “The serving military brigadier has filed a defamation case against me.”

Lawyers have told the UK High Court that Major (retd) Raja “conducted a determined and prolific social media campaign against the claimant publishing very many Tweets and videos, many of which are seriously defamatory of the claimant, and all of which, by reason of their content, tone and frequency, have caused the claimant serious harm”.

In the vlog, Major (retd) Raja accused the serving military officer of controlling huge funds to ensure Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) victory in Punjab and Pakistan through manipulation and using corrupt means.

He also accused the serving military brigadier of meeting Zardari to ensure a maximum number of seats in Punjab so that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could be helped.

In further tweets, Major (retd) Raja accused the military officer of being involved in politics and “horse-trading" for General (retd) Bajwa; registering fake cases against him in Punjab; and being an agent of the regime change plan.

In his defamation claim, the senior military officer has denied each and every allegation against him as false and told the court that he had suffered serious harm to his reputation and was likely to suffer further harm in the future.

The claimant has challenged each and every broadcast by Major (retd) Raja — based on undisclosed sources and ‘silent soldiers’ — while informing the court that the information published was fake, baseless and there was no justification to publish such news which had no basis in truth and facts.

Major (retd) Raja reached London from Islamabad in April last year following reports that he had gone missing from Islamabad.

He left Pakistan after developing differences with his own former organisation and since then he has done several controversial broadcasts making allegations about a “regime change” conspiracy, naming several serving military officers.

Major (retd) Raja told Geo News that his tweets and vlogs were based on the information “provided by highly placed sources within the Pakistani establishment”.

He said it was regrettable that the claimant had filed a case “against his fellow officer and countryman on foreign land”. Major (retd) Raja also claimed that his broadcasts were made in the “public interest” and that he had kept in mind the journalistic code of conduct.

The serving military brigadier is represented by Dawn Solicitors from Slough Berkshire and Major (retd) Raja is represented by solicitor Mahtab Anwar Aziz — the same lawyer who had announced in November last year that Scotland Yard will arrest PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt for plotting to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan and slain journalist Arshad Sharif but the London police have said it has not initiated an investigation based on the complaints filed by Mahtab Aziz and his client Syed Tasnim Haider.

Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in unprecedented UK action

Major (retd) Raja alleges serving military brigadier was involved in election rigging
Noon League should focus on this. If this is true, your convicted leader and his daughter are in trouble.


We have no doubt Maryam is involved in Arshad's murder along with establishment.
 
I do find this strange. An intelligence chief from another country putting defamation charges on someone in a UK court. If any thing puts them in the press and limelight. Seems maybe a PR battle for pakistani audience is being waged.
 
I think it’s clearly sanctioned by PA to send a message - that you cannot irresponsibly trash talk individual officers. Otherwise face the consequences. I don’t much about how PA functions, but unless he has permission from the highest level, how else would a serving officer file suit in a foreign country?

I don’t know enough about UK defamation laws and balance of proof needed versus press feeedoms to guess how the case may go, though.

So the PA may have just cause or may end up with egg on its face. Presumably they’ve done the research.
 
I think it’s clearly sanctioned by PA to send a message - that you cannot irresponsibly trash talk individual officers. Otherwise face the consequences. I don’t much about how PA functions, but unless he has permission from the highest level, how else would a serving officer file suit in a foreign country?

I don’t know enough about UK defamation laws and balance of proof needed versus press feeedoms to guess how the case may go, though.

So the PA may have just cause or may end up with egg on its face. Presumably they’ve done the research.
Yes I was about to say this. Since this case is outside the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts, Army's JAG branch is not the complainant here, but the individual has filed the charges, ofcourse with due consultation with the JAG. Given the history of similar cases filed by Pakistani entities against each other in UK courts, I believe Raja sahb better start panicking. UK courts have overwhelmingly ruled in favor of the complainants, because whatever rants were uttered by the defendants in those cases, were just that, rants, and could not be substantiated to the letter. However there is some slight technicality. All the defendants (TV channels) in previous cases broadcasted those programs over TV in the UK, so I am not sure if broadcast over Twitter and YouTube is exactly the same thing.
 
for the cheerleaders, read this analysis by
@akramishaqkhan

So today we hear that a serving ISI Officer is suing Adil Raja in UK court.
www.dawn.com

Senior army officer sues Raja for defamation in UK

ISI officer's representative tells the UK High Court that Raja “conducted a determined and prolific social media campaign against the Claimant".
www.dawn.com

Can someone please help me understand how this is even possible? Who is giving these guys legal advice? How did high command give this authorization? Is the incompetence so rampant within our most important institutions. Where is the AG and JAG on this? Are they really giving this advice? Even as a non-lawyer I can tell you how bad this advice and move is.

Suing someone opens yourself up for scrutiny. This army officer's plea will be hard pressed to be entertained. And let's say it does get entertained, then basically this officer can be called to the court. He is essentially as a member of a foreign sovereign operating under a foreign sovereign mandate putting himself and indirectly the foreign sovereign under international in this case UK jurisdiction (thereby creating a precedence if he brings some official authorization of this lawsuit. It helps UK courts establish a precedence where they can argue in future cases that the veil of Soverign immunity has been peirced.

Furthermore if I was Adil Raja I would have a field day with this lawsuit.
I would request deposition of this officer, it would essentially kill the officer intelligence career. It would force the officer to be deposed, which would force them to respond to all and every question. In this exercise he would be legally obliged to answer all questions. This could be highly embarrasing and even one lie would undermine the entire case, not to mention make it impossible for the officer to respond. That could be highly embarrassing for the officer, his institution and the country.

It is mind numbing to think someone gave this officer the guidance to litigate. Pakistani institutional competence has hit a new low.
I think it’s clearly sanctioned by PA to send a message - that you cannot irresponsibly trash talk individual officers. Otherwise face the consequences. I don’t much about how PA functions, but unless he has permission from the highest level, how else would a serving officer file suit in a foreign country?

I don’t know enough about UK defamation laws and balance of proof needed versus press feeedoms to guess how the case may go, though.

So the PA may have just cause or may end up with egg on its face. Presumably they’ve done the research.
State was looking for the right time to take on him... after the recent model yabrii by him the move was best suited.. so idiots don't start a raja bachaoo mohim. And if they do they themselves look bad.
 
UK ma sar par goli nhi mari ja sakti kia ? Kenya ma to lag jati ha arshad sharif jeson ko ?
 
The guy does speculations in his vlogs all day, all in the name of “khamosh mujahids”…..ye hogya wo hogya
He’d be better off planning his uk life as the uk is facing its own crisis. Ye b taxi chalata hoga ya welfare. Retired major but thinks he is a intelligence guru master.
All speculations without proof
 
Geo news didn't mention the name of the plaintiff ......any reason? ....don t say I just post the news for the sake of news..... lollll
 
London High court is not Lohar high court, Brig Rashid will get
nowhere with his case.
 

