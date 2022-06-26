What's new

Pakistan Industries Updates

Pakistan Industries updates


National Foods Ltd is setting up its fifth plant in the M4 Industrial City of Faisalabad, said a company official on Tuesday.

Briefing a group of journalists at the Port Qasim factory of the manufacturer of convenience-based food products, the official said the 30-acre Faisalabad plant will be the company’s biggest production facility upon its completion by the end of 2022.

Currently, the company operates three plants in Karachi’s Port Qasim, SITE and Nooriabad industrial estates and one plant in Gujranwala. He didn’t share the size of the investment.

The company posted an unconsolidated profit of Rs725 million for January-March, up 39.3 per cent from a year ago. Its quarterly sales grew 23.4pc to Rs8.4 billion.

Even though the company is one of the major Pakistani exporters of recipe mixes, a sharp devaluation of the local currency against the dollar in recent quarters has left a negative impact on the earnings growth, the official said
 
The government on Friday decided to sell state-owned enterprises to foreign countries through negotiated deals instead of conducting transparent bidding and also ruled out the possibility of handing over management control of power distribution companies to the private sector.

The decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) mark a departure from the privatisation path laid in an Act of parliament, which was aimed at ensuring maximum gains for the state and avoiding discretion in such sensitive matters.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail chaired the first meeting of the CCOP that was attended by the key cabinet ministers.

An official statement issued by the finance ministry stated that the CCOP deliberated the modalities for the negotiated government-to-government (G2G) commercial transactions and decided that it was not the domain of the Privatisation Commission.

The CCOP directed the Ministry of Finance to formulate the proposal for structured transactions in coordination with the relevant ministries for the consideration of the cabinet, according to the finance ministry.

Miftah Ismail had directed the Privatisation Commission to initiate the process for a new legal framework for the negotiated government-to-government transactions.

It was decided that the finance ministry would prepare a new legal framework for the approval of the federal cabinet that would then decide and allow for either the strategic sale or giving the stake of government companies listed at the stock market to the foreign government under a negotiated deal.
The route has been adopted for fast-track sale of the government entities. But during the PTI regime, Saudi Arabia had offered to buy two multibillion-dollar LNG power plants under a government-to-government deal. The previous government turned down the offer, terming it against the Privatisation Ordinance of 2000.

Similarly, the PTI government had also refused to sell the Pakistan Steel Mills to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Framework agreement because of the same reason.

The CCOP meeting was informed that the government of the United Arab Emirates has showed interest in acquiring stakes in the state-owned enterprises under a negotiated deal.

The Privatisation Commission had proposed the CCOP that a competitive route should be adopted for the sale of the listed government entities to the institutional investors and the foreign governments as per the prevailing laws and regulations.

The CCOP also blocked an ongoing process to handover the management control of the power distribution companies to the private sector to bring efficiency.

“The CCoP agreed that this is a critical area of focus and directed Privatisation Commission to take one DISCO at a time to pursue a concessional arrangement focused on enhancing their financial viability and service quality. Additionally, transfer of DISCOs to provinces was also deliberated, it added.

The decision to offer the distribution companies to the provinces lay bare the government’s intention to keep these entities in the public sector. The provinces in past have already refused to take over the distribution companies.

The sources said that the CCOP wanted to handover the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to the private sector but then dropped the idea due to opposition by some CCOP members.
 
SLM Tyres reaching first-phase production


ISLAMABAD, Jul. 27 (Gwadar Pro)-Servis Long March (SLM) Tyres has reached a milestone of manufacturing more than 2,000 tyres per day at its Nooriabad plant in Sindh Industrial and Trade Estate (SITE), Karachi.

It marks the completion of the first-phase production capacity of 740,000 tyres per annum, Gwadar Pro learned recently.

SLM Tyres is a $300 million joint venture between Pakistan’s Servis Group and China’s Chaoyang Long March Co. Ltd. It’s the first All-Steel Radial Truck and Bus Tyres manufacturing facility in Pakistan with complete transfer of technology right from the commencement of commercial production, according to the Servis Group. The JV started commercial production in March 2022.

Servis Group owns 51% shares in the JV while Chaoyang Long March Co. Ltd. owns a 44% stake.

The targeted production capacity of SLM Tyres is 2.4 million tyres per annum in three phases. Annual tyre production is expected to rise from 0.74 million in the first phase to 1.2 million in the second phase and 2.4 million in the third phase.

According to the Servis Group, the project will contribute Rs. 23 billion to the national exchequer by way of customs duty, sales tax and income tax during its initial 10 years of commercial operations.

SLM tyres are being exported to the US, with the next areas of focus being the European Union and Brazil. Yearly exports are expected around $70 million in the first year of commercial operations, which will gradually increase to $300 million, Servis said.
 
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its half-yearly financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, in its Board of Directors’ meeting held on July 28, 2022.

FFC attained Urea production of 1,276 thousand tones, 4% higher than last year mainly because of the deferment of plant turnaround to H2. The company also achieved a benchmark sona urea offtake of 1,275 thousand tones for the period. Increased urea sales combined with higher prices of imported fertilizers also led to the highest ever all-product revenue of Rs54.71 billion during the period.
 
According to the PBS data, the annual production of big industries witnessed a spike of 11.7 % in the fiscal year 2021-22. An increase of 11.5 % was noticed in June 2022, it added. The production increased by 0.2 % in comparison to May 2022.

Food producing and processing industries witnessed a growth of 8.4 %, while the tobacco sector gained by 15.9% in 2021-22. The PBS data said that Textile grew by 3.5 %, while the automobile sector saw a significant growth of 49.4 %.

The highest growth in production was witnessed in the timber and furniture sector. The Furniture sector grew by a staggering 180%, while the Timber by 115.7%.
 
On cigarettes output

BR Research

631ea68159fd6.jpg



The country’s cigarette output has been gradually picking up this year, but it may not be enough to offset the impact from the challenging operating environment and higher taxes and duties. Based on latest data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the cigarette production (in the formal industry) stood at 29.15 billion sticks in the Jan-Jun period of 2022, showing growth of 10 percent year-on-year. The growth trend has continued since CY21, when annual output had hit 57 billion sticks, rising by 16 percent year-on-year.

Based on the PBS data, the average cigarette production in the latest half-yearly period stood at 4.86 billion sticks per month, which is higher than 4.4 billion sticks per month seen in 1HCY21. Output is slowly reaching closer to the previous peak of 5.1 billion sticks per month produced on average during CY18. On a monthly basis, the highest monthly production was recorded at 6.27 billion sticks back in April 2018.
13_4.jpg

The 10 percent output growth in the cigarette manufacturing industry during 1HCY22 is reflected in the financials of the top two tobacco companies, where volumetric growth has been visible. For instance, at Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PSX: PMPK), the net turnover grew by 10 percent year-on-year to reach Rs10.16 billion. And at Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PSX: PAKT), the net turnover grew by a bigger 21 percent year-on-year.
13_5.jpg

While the topline growth helped propel the operating profitability of both firms by double-digits in the analysis period, the duo’s bottomline /net profits still underwent double-digit contraction. For PAKT, net profits reduced by 10 percent year-on-year to Rs8.51 billion, and at PMPK, the net profits went down by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs1.53 billion. This decline could be attributed to proportionally much higher booking of income-tax expense during 1HCY22.Recall the federal government had levied a 10 percent ‘super tax’ on a number of industries, including tobaccos, in June 2022.

Going forward, the cigarette output may come under pressure. Recall that the latest federal budget had also raised the FED on cigarettes. This may render cigarette output in the formal industry more expensive than the informal sector alternatives that are cheaper due to evading taxes and duties.

The cheaper, non-duty-paid cigarettes are cited by PAKT and PMPK as a major challenge to the viability of the formal sector as well as government’s tax revenues. Let’s see how things unfold in the second half of the year.
 
1665092445337.png




1665092472654.png





1665092495308.png


These huge machines are equipped with most advanced technology incorporated in any such equipment in Pakistan for the first time.

The state of the art Rescue Aerial Platform shall be used to encounter incidents like Hafeez center and related. The 3 in 1 machine. Manufactured in Pakistan by Javaid industrial company, which is a leading manufacturers of Aerial Platforms in Pakistan.




1665092536282.png
 
Pakistan's only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

  • Earlier this year, company increased production capacity from 700mn cans to 950mn cans per annum
BR
October 28, 2022


635b826937a1b.jpg




Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC), the only aluminium can-maker in the country, aims to enhance its production capacity by over 26%, the company said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said its Board of Directors, during a meeting held on October 26, "approved capital project with the objective to enhance rated production capacity to 1,200 million cans per annum (p.a.) (currently 950 million cans) and also to eliminate bottlenecks in existing capacities and equalize capacities of all processes.”

PABC said that the project is expected to commence commercial operations by July 2023.

Back in August, the can-maker successfully commenced the project for the enhancement of production capacity, under which the rated production capacity was increased from 700 million cans p.a. to 950 million cans p.a.

As per the company’s latest financials, PABC’s net sales increased by Rs5.10 billion to reach Rs10.85 billion, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, recording a growth of 88.79% in comparison with the corresponding period last year.

The sales growth was driven by currency devaluation and metal price increases, as well as volumetric sales growth.

This performance has translated into Earnings per Share of Rs6.83 for nine months ended September 30, 2022. The gross profit during the period under review stood at 34.11%, compared to 34.92% during the corresponding period last year. The profit after tax has increased by Rs1,274 million to reach Rs2,468 million, an increase of 106.66%, compared to corresponding period last year.

Last year in June, PABC raised Rs4.6 billion against an offering of 94 million shares at a strike price of Rs 49 per share, 40% above the floor price of Rs35 per share. The plan was to raise Rs3.3 billion.

At the time of filing this report, the share of PABC was being traded at Rs45.51, up by Re0.21 or 0.46%.
 
Two sets of production lines of Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise

On June 29th, 2020, Liu Dan, Chairman of Zhongyao Co., Ltd., and You Zuojian, general manager of Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Henan Qiangsheng Ceramics Co., Ltd. Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise has introduced Zhongyao Shenzhou ZY788 Group II energy-saving and environmental protection production lines, which are 55,000 square meters of internal wall tile production lines and 45,000 square meters of fully polished glaze production lines.


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=539635470996132
 
Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) posted a negative growth for the 5th consecutive month (= industry closing or reducing operations).
LSM negative growth is concerning as many small scale industries are linked to it, chain effect.

Machinery & Equipment,,, -56.13%
Textile,,,,, -22.04%
 
Bestway Cement expands production capacity with completion of Hattar Plant Line

BR
February 17, 2023


63ef49411188c.jpg


Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL), one of Pakistan’s leading cement manufacturers, said the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant is now complete..

The company shared the development in a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that Bestway Cement Limited has completed the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant.

“Hattar Line-Il has a clinker capacity of 7,200 tonnes per day. The new production line has commenced cement production on 17th February 2023,” read the notice.

BWCL is a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), which holds 56.43% shares in the Company. BIHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), a British multinational conglomerate company.

Last year in October, BWCL commissioned a fifth plant site in Mianwali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which increase its annual production capacity to 12.9 million tonnes.

The company was the first cement operator to install Waste Heat Recovery Power Plants at all of its sites. It has also recently commissioned the installation of Solar Power Plants at all of its operation sites. The implementation of these solutions has enabled it to generate its own energy and as a result reduce its carbon footprint.
 
Big industries contract by 12% in February

Reeling from supply-chain disruptions, high costs, economic slowdown

Shahbaz Rana
April 18, 2023

The pace of contraction in Pakistan’s major industries sharpened to nearly 12% in February over a year ago, as the industries reel under pressure from supply-chain disruptions, high fuel costs, policy uncertainty and an economic slowdown.

Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) industries recorded an 11.6% lower production rate in February over a year ago, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday. The contraction was steeper than the market expectations but is in line with the expectation of overall negative growth in the industrial sector during the current fiscal year.

Pakistan’s factories are shutting down one after another because of restrictions imposed on imports that have caused a shortage of imported raw material. The steep currency devaluation has also made raw material expensive and business models unviable.

Dwindling foreign exchange reserves, standing at only $4 billion, administrative import controls, flood-related supply-chain disruptions, high fuel costs, policy uncertainty, and the slowdown in domestic and global demand have affected the industry and service sector activity, according to a recent report by the World Bank.

The World Bank has projected negative growth in both industrial and agriculture sectors during the current fiscal year with overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at only 0.4%. Business and consumer confidence have continued to plummet, suggesting continued suppressed activity over the coming months.

The government is allowing imports equal to monthly inflows on account of exports and remittances – a strategy that has proven too costly for industries. The government has compressed imports to a range between $2 billion and $2.5 billion per month, causing supply shortages.

“Our foreign exchange position is very tight and we are giving preference to the import of food and medicines,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday.

The government has been waiting for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal to materialise before it starts normalising imports.

Earlier this month, the central bank also increased its interest rates to 21% – the highest in Pakistan’s history – in hopes of cinching a staff level agreement with the IMF. Still, there is uncertainty, as the lender had initially demanded around 7% increase in the interest rates.

21681756543-1.jpg


The LSM trend indicates that this year the overall GDP growth rate may remain below 1% due to the shutdown of industries and adverse impact of the devastating floods on the agriculture sector, according to estimates from the finance ministry, IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The government had targeted economic growth of 5.1% in the current fiscal year.

Overall, LSM output shrank 5.6% in the July-February period of fiscal year 2022-23, the PBS reported.

The big industries faced broad-based contraction, with 18 of the 22 sectors witnessing lower production during the first eight months (July-February) compared to a year ago. Only clothing, leather products, furniture, and other manufacturing sectors saw an increase in production during the first eight months.

Since large industries contribute heavily to revenue collection and job creation, any change in their growth impacts the government and business sentiment across the board. The LSM sector contributes nearly one-tenth to total national output, however, a constant decline in the share and growth of LSM may cause a lot of problems for the government already struggling to create new jobs.

The main contributors towards overall the negative growth of 5.6% include the food sector that shrank by 2% and the tobacco industry which contracted by one-fifth. Similarly, the textile sector’s output also dropped by over 14%. Petroleum products and cement production also dipped significantly during the first eight months of the fiscal year.

The two sectors hit hardest by the ban on imports were pharmaceuticals and automobiles, both of which witnessed significant contraction during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

Production was also lower in the chemicals sector, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment and transport equipment.
 

