Chemical Industries of Pakistan

Experts highlight true export potential of PVC products

Recorder

KARACHI: Significant investments to expand and improve the efficiency of domestic PVC production have created an opportunity for Pakistan to earn $300 million through the export of surplus volumes and products.

Currently, Pakistan’s per capita PVC consumption stands at 1.2 kg versus a global average of 6.1 kg. Growth in the country’s per capita consumption will be driven by rising per capita income, increasing urbanization, and robust domestic manufacturing in the coming years, experts said.

Through various customer engagement and market development initiatives, such as a retail outlet – think PVC, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) is actively promoting various standardized, high-quality PVC products.

While briefing reporters on Wednesday, Mahmood Siddiqui, Vice President Manufacturing of EPCL highlighted that since 2015, EPCL has invested over $188 million in plant expansion and other upgrade projects for higher efficiency, reliability, and diversification of operations.

In 2021, EPCL enhanced its PVC capacity to 295,000 tons per annum, which is sufficient to fully cater to the local demand and achieve exports, as well.

Muhammad Idrees, Chief Commercial Officer at EPCL, said that the Company is collaborating with TDAP to explore global markets for export of value-added PVC downstream products.

In the last two years, the Company exported surplus products worth $48 million to Turkiye and Middle Eastern markets, while import substitution of around $300 million contributed significantly toward solving Pakistan’s balance of payments situation.

The downstream PVC industry can fully utilize its excess capacity and help in earning $300 million in valuable foreign exchange by standardizing and improving the quality of finished products.

The Company’s 2030 vision is to become a globally-competitive PVC producer, prioritizing exports, and increasing the domestic per capita PVC consumption to international levels. As part of its business strategy, the Company is also looking to position PVC as the “Material of Choice” with a primary emphasis on value added products.


Engro Should Negotiate Discounted Ethylene From Russia or Iran.That Should Help The Bottom Line

Same for the Polypropylene Facility They Are Planning.Propane Should Also Be Sourced From Iran or Russia At Discount
 
The problem is there prop is low grade .... Its not as simple as u think....
 
Engro Fertilizers announces 26-day shutdown of Port Qasim plant

Engro Fertilizers (EFERT), one of Pakistan’s largest manufacturers of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, announced a 26-day closure of its Port Qasim plant that produces ‘specialty fertilizers’.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Engro Fertilizers Limited has a plant situated at Port Qasim, which produces specialty fertilizers with an annual capacity of ~150 KT.

“The company wishes to announce that the plant will be shut down from June 5, 2023, to June 30, 2023, (both days inclusive) to more efficiently manage its inventory and production. Notwithstanding the temporary closure, the company intends to meet the projected demand for the products manufactured at the plant,” it added.

Engro Fertilizers Limited is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation. The company was incorporated in Pakistan in 2009 and is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing, marketing, and selling of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides besides providing logistics services.

A day ago, the company shared that its base plant has resumed urea production.

Last month, the company closed its base plant on account of unscheduled maintenance.

“The company has commenced necessary maintenance activities and the duration of the shutdown will be based on the extent of the repairs required,” EFERT said back then.
 
China to help Pakistan develop chemical industry​

By Saira Iqbal
June 28, 2023

KARACHI - "We hope to set up chemical factories collaborating with China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has modern technology, and we can improve our chemical sector with it. Improved industry can generate employment as well, "said Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem, chairman of Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association(PCDMA).

Earlier this month, Chinese Consul General (CG) in Karachi, Yang Yundong, attended the tea party of PCDMA and delivered a speech. Yang appreciated the association's contribution to Pak-China cooperation and highlighted the fruitful results of CPEC programs. "Over the past decade, CPEC has laid a solid foundation for Pakistan's economic and social development. In the next step, the two countries will broaden the scope of cooperation and continuously enhance cooperation in industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology."

Yang also encouraged the association to seize the opportunity to strengthen its connection with relevant Chinese industries, and the Consulate General will maintain close exchanges with Pakistani business communities to boost bilateral trade and promote the development of relevant industries.

"In Pakistan, the development of chemical industry has not received enough support. People set up the industry on their own. There are no proper labs. Private labs are there, but they are costly. Therefore the cost of making products is expensive. That's why we want to build connections with Chinese chemical companies." Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem said. He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi for its strong support to Pak-China economic cooperation.

"We hope that the interactions between enterprises of the two countries will be strengthened in the post-epidemic era to further promote the development of the industry." He said.
 

