What's new

Pakistan E-commerce Updates !!!

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,915
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,.,

What Is Electronic Commerce (E-commerce)?​

Electronic commerce (e-commerce) refers to companies and individuals that buy and sell goods and services over the internet. E-commerce operates in different types of market segments and can be conducted over computers, tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices. Nearly every imaginable product and service is available through e-commerce transactions, including books, music, plane tickets, and financial services such as stock investing and online banking. As such, it is considered a very disruptive technology.


KEY TAKEAWAYS​

  • E-commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet.
  • It is conducted over computers, tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices.
  • Almost anything can be purchased through e-commerce today, which makes e-commerce highly competitive.
  • It can be a substitute for brick-and-mortar stores, though some businesses choose to maintain both.
  • E-commerce operates in several market segments including business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business.



Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

Reuters
October 5, 2023

1696511240462.png


KARACHI: Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider, backed by YCombinator, is looking into acquiring BlueEx, the only listed express courier logistics company in Pakistan, it told Reuters on Thursday.

Venture funding in Pakistan plummeted to $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, dropping 87.7% year-on-year from the $55 million during the corresponding period in the previous year, after a global funding crunch and troubling macroeconomic and political circumstances in the South Asian nation.

“We are carving out and acquiring the e-commerce logistics business which currently operates under the brand name BlueEx. This is not an acquisition of Universal Network System Limited as a whole,” said Salman Allana, founder and CEO of Rider.

If the transaction goes through, this will be the first acquisition of a listed company by a startup, and the first major acquisition of a company listed on Pakistan’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The GEM Board is a listing platform created to facilitate growth enterprises, whether small, medium or Greenfield businesses, for their capital raising needs.

While Rider has not disclosed the transaction value, it claims the acquisition will make Rider the third largest player in the ecommerce logistics space.

“That already puts us ahead of certain legacy players. Our contenders in the top three are legacy businesses who have maintained their lead through nationwide services,” he added.

Allana said the acquisition will enable the startup to reach its goal of delivering one million monthly orders for over 3,000 merchants across 700 delivery locations; adding that the acquisition would allow Rider to make the best use of BlueEx’s strong presence in the small and medium sized business segment.

Rider has raised $5.4 million in funding to date from international and local investors including YCombinator, Global Founders Capital, Flexport Fund, i2i Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Soma Capital, Rebel Fund, TPL e-Ventures and more.


www.brecorder.com

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

KARACHI: Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider, backed by YCombinator, is looking into acquiring BlueEx, the...
www.brecorder.com
 

Similar threads

W
Unveiling the Challenges and Failures of E-commerce in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
91
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
B
Experts: E-commerce to spearhead Bangladesh's trillion-dollar economy
Replies
1
Views
249
saif
S
tonyget
Indonesia bans e-commerce sales on social media platforms like TikTok
Replies
0
Views
75
tonyget
tonyget
beijingwalker
China continues to lead global e-commerce market with expected $2.2trn sales in 2023, accounting for one-third of the global e-commerce payment value
Replies
0
Views
173
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Nuport: The Dhaka-based SaaS startup targeting the $8 billion e-commerce industry in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
303
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom