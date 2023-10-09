What's new

Pakistan condemns Indian CM's 'highly irresponsible' remarks on reclaiming Sindh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,824
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696874593727.png

Pakistan on Monday condemned the “highly irresponsible” remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about taking back ‘Sindhu’ (the Sindh province) in southern Pakistan, saying that the provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. It is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said if the land where a Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya could be “reclaimed”, India could also take back the Sindh province, which is now in Pakistan.

Baloch said that history bore witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, to take back the claimed birthplace of Hindu lord Rama in Ayodhya.

She said clearly the chief minister’s provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India).

“These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said it was a matter of grave concern that such ideas were being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

“Instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, the Indian leaders should resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

Adityanath, a 49-year-old monk from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions. His state of Uttar Pradesh is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population.
dunyanews.tv

Pakistan condemns Indian CM's 'highly irresponsible' remarks on reclaiming Sindh

Pakistan condemns Indian CM’s ‘highly irresponsible’ remarks on reclaiming Sindh
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 959792
Pakistan on Monday condemned the “highly irresponsible” remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about taking back ‘Sindhu’ (the Sindh province) in southern Pakistan, saying that the provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. It is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said if the land where a Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya could be “reclaimed”, India could also take back the Sindh province, which is now in Pakistan.

Baloch said that history bore witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, to take back the claimed birthplace of Hindu lord Rama in Ayodhya.

She said clearly the chief minister’s provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India).

“These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said it was a matter of grave concern that such ideas were being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

“Instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, the Indian leaders should resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

Adityanath, a 49-year-old monk from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions. His state of Uttar Pradesh is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population.
dunyanews.tv

Pakistan condemns Indian CM's 'highly irresponsible' remarks on reclaiming Sindh

Pakistan condemns Indian CM’s ‘highly irresponsible’ remarks on reclaiming Sindh
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
monkey face extremist
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 959792
Pakistan on Monday condemned the “highly irresponsible” remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about taking back ‘Sindhu’ (the Sindh province) in southern Pakistan, saying that the provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. It is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said if the land where a Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya could be “reclaimed”, India could also take back the Sindh province, which is now in Pakistan.

Baloch said that history bore witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, to take back the claimed birthplace of Hindu lord Rama in Ayodhya.

She said clearly the chief minister’s provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India).

“These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said it was a matter of grave concern that such ideas were being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

“Instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, the Indian leaders should resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

Adityanath, a 49-year-old monk from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions. His state of Uttar Pradesh is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population.
dunyanews.tv

Pakistan condemns Indian CM's 'highly irresponsible' remarks on reclaiming Sindh

Pakistan condemns Indian CM’s ‘highly irresponsible’ remarks on reclaiming Sindh
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...

It's not irresponsible... it's a declaration of war... stupid Gadaar pakistani Fauj!
 
And then they whine about Sikhs asking for Khalistan.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 959792
Pakistan on Monday condemned the “highly irresponsible” remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about taking back ‘Sindhu’ (the Sindh province) in southern Pakistan, saying that the provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. It is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said if the land where a Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya could be “reclaimed”, India could also take back the Sindh province, which is now in Pakistan.

Baloch said that history bore witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, to take back the claimed birthplace of Hindu lord Rama in Ayodhya.

She said clearly the chief minister’s provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India).

“These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said it was a matter of grave concern that such ideas were being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

“Instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, the Indian leaders should resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

Adityanath, a 49-year-old monk from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions. His state of Uttar Pradesh is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population.
dunyanews.tv

Pakistan condemns Indian CM's 'highly irresponsible' remarks on reclaiming Sindh

Pakistan condemns Indian CM’s ‘highly irresponsible’ remarks on reclaiming Sindh
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
Pretty damn stupid this guy is.

United Nations and OIC sees Sindh as an integral part of Pakistan.
Sindh was a Muslim majority region given to Pakistan during partition.

This Indiot leader is a moron.
 
Indians have this disease of over-exaggerating their abilities and they get bitchslapped on the face....and after that celebrate as if that was some sort of a victory.

I am unsure why even this spineless govt needs to respond to morons across the border.
 

Similar threads

hatehs
There is no reason Bharat cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath
Replies
8
Views
111
Hulk
Hulk
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan rebukes Indian defence minister for threatening to cross LoC
Replies
0
Views
285
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
hatehs
UP: Radical Hindus arrest Muslim man for "not taking action" against Whatsapp group member who insulted Yogi Adityanath
Replies
0
Views
172
hatehs
hatehs
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan hands over demarche to Canada over MP's irresponsible remarks
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
ARMalik
ARMalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Irresponsible statements': Imran Khan warns against attacking Afghanistan
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
5K
PeterboroughAli
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom