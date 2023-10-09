What's new

There is no reason Bharat cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath

There is no reason India cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath
2 min read Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Addressing a National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said if Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu, a province now in Pakistan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the 'National Sindhi Convention' organised by the Sindhi community, in Lucknow on Sunday (Yogi Adityanath twitter)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the 'National Sindhi Convention' organised by the Sindhi community, in Lucknow on Sunday (Yogi Adityanath twitter)
Addressing a National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said if Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu, a province now in Pakistan, PTI reported.

A press statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the chief while addressing the two-day convention, said, "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ramlala will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January."

"If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu," PTI quoted the UP chief minister as saying.

Pointing out that the Sindhi community suffered the most after the partition in 1947, the UP chief minister said the community must tell its present generation about its history and suffering during the partition, adding that the stubbornness of just one person led to the partition of the country.


"When Partition of the country took place, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as it had to leave its motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of Partition in the form of terrorism," PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying at the National Sindhi Convention organised by the Sindhi Council of India.

“No civilised society can ever recognise terrorism, extremism or any kind of anarchy," he said

"If we have to move forward on the path of the welfare of humanity, then the evil tendencies of the society will have to end. Our religious scriptures also give us the same inspiration. Be it respected Jhulelal ji or Lord Shri Krishna, everyone has talked about protecting the good and eliminating the evil for human welfare," he added.

He said, "Where there is a country, there is a religion too and when there is religion, there is a society in which we all exist."

The UP chief minister urged the people of the country to take the pledge of "nation first" to prevent the repeat of a partition-like tragedy. "We should be prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who plays with the unity and integrity of the nation," he added.

"Sindhi community is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma of India. The Sindhi community has progressed with its efforts even in tough circumstances. Sindhi community has set an example of how to reach the top from zero," the chief minister reported as saying.

There is no reason India cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said if Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu, a province now in Pakistan
This was so random NGL
Like why? That's like some chief minister of Pak saying we want telangana after meeting Hyderabadi society
 
Israeli style attack on Pakistan? Don't Indians claim that they are students of Mossad?
 
Dalit said:
Israeli style attack on Pakistan? Don't Indians claim that they are students of Mossad?
In their dreams yes.

Yogi should lead his saffron chaddis to free Sindh, i will be there to welcome him :agree:
 

