UP: Radical Hindus arrest Muslim man for "not taking action" against Whatsapp group member who insulted Yogi Adityanath

Muslim man arrested for ‘not taking action’ against WhatsApp group member who made remarks against CM Adityanath​

Muslim man arrested for 'not taking action' against WhatsApp group member who made remarks against CM Adityanath The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a Muslim man who is WhatsApp group admin after a member made remarks about Chief Minister Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a Muslim man who is WhatsApp group admin after a member made remarks about Chief Minister Adityanath.Sahabuddin Ansari was arrested as he did not take action against the person named Muslim Ansari who posted the comment and remains at large, said the police.“He remained silent, instead of deleting it and removing Muslim Ansari from the group. Even though several members in the group raised an objection,” Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Seth said to Indian Express.Seth said that the police are looking for Muslim Ansari. “We conducted a raid at Muslim Ansari’s house in Bhadohi. His family members including his wife and children said that he was in Nepal and has not returned for the last three months. Efforts are on to arrest him,” Seth added.The remarks were posted in a WhatsApp group called ‘Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi’. The informal group was used by citizens to share problems in their areas and included local municipality employees.On August 5, a first information report was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under Section 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Information Technology Act.