Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China signed a $4.8 billion deal on Tuesday to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, hailing the investment by a country that Pakistan views as its most dependable ally.
Work on the Chashma 5 project would begin immediately, Sharif said on state-run news channel PTV following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between China National Nuclear Cooperation and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
“Investment from China in this project to the tune of $4.8 billion sends a message loud and clear that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith,” Sharif said.
China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units
The Chashma 5 project will be built in the central province of Punjab. China’s support will help Pakistan make the transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.
Pakistan’s total nuclear energy production capacity rose to 1,400 mw, when the country’s sixth nuclear power plant opened two years ago. Located in the southern port city of Karachi, that 1,100 mw plant was also constructed with Chinese assistance.
Sharif, whose government is desperately struggling to stave off a balance of payments crisis, thanked the Chinese partners for offering a $100-million discount for the latest project.
It is unclear whether the new investment is part of the $65 billion that China has pledged in infrastructure building for Pakistan under its Belt and Road Initiative.
The new project was originally planned to start a couple of years ago, and Sharif expressed thanks to the Chinese side for not rescheduling costs despite the long delay. Instead, he said, the Chinese had disbursed an initial 30 billion Pakistani rupees ($104.53 million) to start the project.


The PAEC is all set to expand the footprint of nuclear energy as it has prepared plans to set up two new power plants — K-4 and K-5 — of 1,400MW each in Karachi, while two nuclear plants — M-1 and M-2 — of 1,400MW each are planned in Muzaffargarh, Punjab.

What model are these future 1400 MW reactors? CAP1400 or Hualong Two? The CAP1400 is based on the CAP1000 which is based on Westinghouse's AP1000 and is inherently unsafe. I hope both China and Pakistan do not employ this reactor without design changes to containment and the steel liner.
 
Sounds like CAP1400 as the design reached maturity in 2020. It makes sense.
 
Honestly, research and look into the AP1000, the americans sold China a dud and the americans themselves (or any western country) will not build or deploy it, apart from the two US examples which may or may not start up. It's more unsafe then the Hualong One (which is based on French M1 designs), the EPR, Russia's VVER-TOI (which had a lot of input from Siemens) or India's IPHWR-700.
 
In the reports a couple of month ago I also saw the mention of a 350MW indigenous reactor. Can’t seem to find it now. Probably based on the previous chashma design?
 

A Few Unanswered Questions About AP1000 :: Přinášíme vám informace, které dávají smysl

www.casopisczechindustry.cz www.casopisczechindustry.cz

Modified duplicated KANUPP SMR One 100 Mwe or  300 MWth

KANUPP SMR Two 70 Mwe or  200 MWth



I know they were looking in to an indigenous version of Kanupp-1, as an SMR, but this good idea seems to have gone nowhere in favour of Integral PWR designs


Not sure how possible it will be to duplicate CNP-300. You would need heavy forgings to build the RPV, something Pakistan does not have.

The EPR and VVER-TOI seem to be the safest PWR's. India's IPHWR-700 is basically a reliable CANDU. South Korea's APR1400 is safer and has more reduncancy than the AP1000 which is a disaster waiting to happen. Hope Pakistan and Turkey avoid AP1000/CAP1400 like the plague. Pakistan should just stick with Hualong-1 and then transition to breeders (including thorium breeder reactors)
 
It does align with HMC being transferred under PAEC/SPD. Maybe the capability is being built?
 
Here found it:

epaper.brecorder.com

BR-ePaper | Apr 13, 2022 | Page Back Page 12

epaper.brecorder.com

To this end, by March 2022, six power plants (four at Chashma and two at Karachi) have begun contributing around 3500 MW of base load electricity to national grid. To meet future targets, preliminary work planning is under way for C-5 project (1100 MW), Chashma Engineering Complex (Fuel Fabrication Plant) and Indigenous Nuclear Power Plant (340 MW).
 
No measurable benefit to people from such deals

The poor areas still have Load Shedding and the water is not running thru pipes

  • Every Summer it is same story Poor areas of country (90%) are complaining about electricity shortages and no water

  • Go across few blocks where there are Fauji Residential areas , got every thing Electricity / Water / Gas Roads and Parks

The electric companies charge full charges plus Bonus on electricity bills , so unsure how any of this benefits the poor class in Pakistan


In Pakistan , Big Projects are created and after they are completed by National Fund, for short while these project are shown to be loss making projects - then these are quickly sold off to Private Entity to run them and make profits (For normal hydro projects or Solar)


The Big Politicians run their factories , with free Electricity or ridiculously reduced rates
When electricity company sees the deficit they hike up the charges on poor people
 
nothing will happen. all govt orgs whether under spd, modp or otherwise just assemble designs at best, or just stamp their names onto imported stuff at worst.
 
Why there is no ToT on any project ? they make big deals and get commission and civilians have to pay high electricity bills
 
Chinese interest in Pakistan needs to be seen closely when the Pakistan is going through one turmoil after another but its only China which stands to invest.
 

