Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif launches $3.5 billion Chinese-designed nuclear energy project​

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif launches $3.5 billion Chinese-designed nuclear energy projectBY MUNIR AHMED
Published 8:06 PM GMT+8, July 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the construction of a 1,200-megawatt Chinese-designed nuclear energy project, which will be built at a cost of $3.5 billion as part of the government efforts to generate more clean energy in the Islamic nation.
The ceremony to mark the project’s start comes less than a month after Pakistan signed an agreement with China’s National Nuclear Corporation Overseas in the capital, Islamabad, to construct a Hualong One reactor — a third-generation nuclear reactor and is considered safer because of the latest security features.
Pakistan and China are longtime allies. Pakistan’s relations with Beijing are so close that its leadership calls China their “Iron Brother.” China is also building roads, bridges, power plants, and railways to link its far west with the Chinese-built port of Gwadar on the Indian Ocean.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the construction of a 1,200-megawatt Chinese-designed nuclear energy project.
apnews.com