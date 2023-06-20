Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal​

ARMalik said: Dictator Chinese Communists continue to support the beggar Dictators of Pakistan. I have no respect for China as China is AN ENEMY OF PAKISTAN PEOPLE ! Click to expand...

China should suck Pakistan dry. Suck these generals and Thar desert baby killers dry. Exploit them and abuse them every way possible.China is not the enemy. It is looking out for its interests and the interests of the people of Pakistan. The Chinese have to work with whomever is in power. For China Pakistan is too important. They have invested a lot of money and resources into securing a secure path to the Arabian Sea. The Chinese aren't going to throw that away just because a bunch of tinpot generals are now in charge.The Chinese fully understand the double dealing of Pakistani army. Generals Bajwa's statements are on the record. China is very very smart. They are looking the other way and pretending they haven't heard. In Pakistan politics changes like a baby changes diapers.