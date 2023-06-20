What's new

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal

by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (Reuters): Pakistan and China signed a $4.8 billion deal on Tuesday to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, hailing the investment by a country that Pakistan views as its most dependable ally.

Work on the Chashma 5 project would begin immediately, Sharif said on state-run news channel PTV following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between China National Nuclear Cooperation and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

“Investment from China in this project to the tune of $4.8 billion sends a message loud and clear that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith,” Sharif said.

The Chashma 5 project will be built in the central province of Punjab. China’s support will help Pakistan make the transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.

Pakistan’s total nuclear energy production capacity rose, when the country’s sixth nuclear power plant opened two years ago. Located in the southern port city of Karachi, that 1,100 mw plant was also constructed with Chinese assistance.

It is unclear whether the new investment is part of the $65 billion that China has pledged in infrastructure building for Pakistan under its Belt and Road Initiative.

The new project was originally planned to start a couple of years ago, and Sharif expressed thanks to the Chinese side for not rescheduling costs despite the long delay.

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal

ISLAMABAD (Reuters): Pakistan and China signed a $4.8 billion deal on Tuesday to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, hailing the investment by a country…
ARMalik said:
Dictator Chinese Communists continue to support the beggar Dictators of Pakistan. I have no respect for China as China is AN ENEMY OF PAKISTAN PEOPLE !
Who is Pakistan's friend then? China becomes an enemy just because China invests money while others don't, a very weird logic. what's good for Pakistan to go bankrupt, people higher up won't suffer, it's the general poor who suffer the most.
 
we need energy around nuclear, hydel, renewable and Thar coal.

This will have a very good impact on our economy down the line as we retire expensive IPPs and replace them with these.
 
Cheap energy is the way to go - coal, hydro, nuclear etc
I wish we start manufacturing cheap solar panels for basic household use in Pakistan

Focus on cheap energy, port efficiency, highways, freight train, SME sector

Exports from northern Punjab should reach Karachi within 2-3 days max & from there make your ports efficient

Focus on that - cheap energy, efficient transportation of exports
 
ARMalik said:
Dictator Chinese Communists continue to support the beggar Dictators of Pakistan. I have no respect for China as China is AN ENEMY OF PAKISTAN PEOPLE !
Wow, what happened? Everything OK down under?
 
China should suck Pakistan dry. Suck these generals and Thar desert baby killers dry. Exploit them and abuse them every way possible.

ARMalik said:
Dictator Chinese Communists continue to support the beggar Dictators of Pakistan. I have no respect for China as China is AN ENEMY OF PAKISTAN PEOPLE !
China is not the enemy. It is looking out for its interests and the interests of the people of Pakistan. The Chinese have to work with whomever is in power. For China Pakistan is too important. They have invested a lot of money and resources into securing a secure path to the Arabian Sea. The Chinese aren't going to throw that away just because a bunch of tinpot generals are now in charge.

The Chinese fully understand the double dealing of Pakistani army. Generals Bajwa's statements are on the record. China is very very smart. They are looking the other way and pretending they haven't heard. In Pakistan politics changes like a baby changes diapers.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Cheap energy is the way to go - coal, hydro, nuclear etc
I wish we start manufacturing cheap solar panels for basic household use in Pakistan

Focus on cheap energy, port efficiency, highways, freight train, SME sector

Exports from northern Punjab should reach Karachi within 2-3 days max & get out of Karachi Port within 1 day

Focus on that - cheap energy, efficient transportation of exports
In theory a wonderful idea. I've never understood how as Pakistan we don't use our surrounding sea tidal more than we do. Or endless sun. For generating cheap renewable energy in the long run relying less on others on our energy security needs
 
kingQamaR said:
In theory a wonderful idea. I've never understood how as Pakistan we don't use our surrounding sea tidal more than we do. Or endless sun. For generating cheap renewable energy in the long run relying less on others on our energy security needs
Because Pakistan is a failed banana republic incapable of achieving anything. It has an incredibly rotten fuedal political system. There is no ambition nor vision. Just talk.
 
Electric Vehicles (EVs) with solid-state batteries are just around the corner. Batteries that are going to last for decades without crapping out, unlike the on-going lithium-ion batteries. And by 2030, their prices are projected to match lithium-ion batteries:

https://insideevs.com/news/491713/solid-state-batteries-here-in-2030/

And that means the future is electric, whether anyone likes it or not, and we - or rather our next generation - "needs" cheap electric power to fuel our infrastructure.

Now sure, we have to fend off the oil mafia and Sheikhs who are the biggest hurdle in the way of EVs, not just in Pakistan but globally, but eventually, oil will take the back-seat. That's an inevitability.

Soon, we will see an EV mafia, heh!
 
kingQamaR said:
In theory a wonderful idea. I've never understood how as Pakistan we don't use our surrounding sea tidal more than we do. Or endless sun. For generating cheap renewable energy in the long run relying less on others on our energy security needs
Dk about tidal wave
But Pakistan is in the midst of a solar revolution
(As in people buying cheap Chinese solar panels for private use), private companies investing in solar power
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668585823900684288
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668172545160368130
It's already transforming rural Pakistan & connecting it to the world
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/973935946520547330
Also manufacturing solar panels is not that complicated, we can easily manufacture it in house (as of now we are only "importing" cheap Chinese solar panels)
 
kingQamaR said:
In theory a wonderful idea. I've never understood how as Pakistan we don't use our surrounding sea tidal more than we do. Or endless sun. For generating cheap renewable energy in the long run relying less on others on our energy security needs
  1. We have the oil mafia.
  2. Solar panels aren't exactly cheap.
  3. They-take up a butt load of space.
  4. Can only last 20-25 years, on average.
  5. We 'do' have solar power plants.
The country has solar plants in Pakistani Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Initiatives are under development by the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Chinese companies, and Pakistani private sector energy companies. The country aims to build the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park (QASP) in the Cholistan Desert, Punjab, by 2017 with a 1 GW capacity. A plant of this size would be enough to power around 320,000 homes.
What we need is Kala Bagh Dam but sadly, it's been heavily politicized.
 

