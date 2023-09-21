Pakistan Army Has Introduced a New Course to Improve Professionalism of Officers

Jango said: Before this, I didn't really believe that this was true, and it was just some disinfo campaign. But coming from you, I can now believe it.



And oh man, today I really am ashamed that the Pakistan Army put in resources, deputed personnel, spent money on this sort of documentary. A 2 star general had this brilliant idea, and a 3 star or perhaps even the COAS signed off on this. Pathetic.



This is something Goebbels would be proud of in the Whermacht or SS.



How low can we fall? Click to expand...

It is unfortunately true. Even the part where this was played at some (not all or even a majority, but definitely some) campuses of the Army Public Schools is true, and quite frankly embarrasses me to even consider defending the institution that’s doing this.But the truth is that most of the people in the army are powerless to do anything about this. There are definitely people both among the serving and retired crowd that do believe in this ideology to different extents, and wherever they are in control of institutions like schools and other army formations, they allow this propaganda to be displayed and shown, but even then, a majority of the principles and commandants and officers have been trying to shield away Their men from polarization as best they can to not compromise the entire structure of the force, however they can only do so for so long until a direct order comes from somewhere higher up, from among the small group of higher ups that are basically being empowered to make all the decisions because they’re “loyal to the cause”, and then even the officers who don’t like this politicization can’t say no to it being present among their ranks because nobody wants to lose their job.I guess what I’m trying to say is, yes, this documentary was in fact funded and made by the army/ISPR through third parties, taxpayer money is in fact being used to print and put up Anti-PTI/IK and Pro-Army (and specifically Pro-Asim Munir) posters through third parties, just drive down Murree Road in Rawalpindi and you’ll see several hundred, and pro-army sit-ins and protests are being funded the same way. But most of the force is against is, they just happen to be powerless to it, and the people in power think this will somehow sway the population because they’re thinking like 1983 and not 2023. It’s definitely very Orwellian/dystopian feeling if you look at it critically.The part that still confuses me is the endgame, I honestly don’t believe that even most of the people who have this aforementioned ideology and are aware of what they think PTI did to damage the country are their institution don’t realize what they’re doing is really low, maybe they’re just putting up with this because they know the bigger goal is good? Or did Asim Munir or whoever he has appointed to place officers in senior positions really take their time to find out if every one they chose would be supportive of this (given they removed several officers from the army over 9th May, it is not implausible). But that reminds me of another scary possibility, that he could set up things to ensure his successor is a believer of his own ideology, because apparently there were enough officers in the army who were actually this on board with such plans to get here in the first place, as I said before, it takes decades to get there, how did we get there and not realize?It’s hard to have a balanced opinion about the Army these days without getting attacked by the understandably angry general public too, but this is just my opinion on how things are, much like in the state of Pakistan, where the opinions and actions of the majority of the people are not reflected in those of most of the government, the opinions of most of the army personnel are not reflected by the certain section of the leadership that’s been placed in charge. All we can do is sit and wait for change and hope that they don’t take it too far (as if they have not already, but Pakistanis have quite a tolerance for putting up with their rights being trampled on, as we’ve seen in the past year)