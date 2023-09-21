What's new

Pakistan Army Has Introduced a New Course to Improve Professionalism of Officers

It has been reported from several outlets that Pakistan army has introduced a new course to improve the training and professionalism of his officers. This course consists of a documentary which is totally in line with oath of army officers to stay non-political during their service. This 52 minutes long documentary is prepared by ISPR. Originally it was aired on SAMA T.V and then it is being shown to young officers of Army undergoing various training courses. It is not know if it has been shown to airmen or sailors of PAF or Navy.

Most recently officers undergoing training at School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare in Nowshera have been cited to see this documentary earlier in September 2023. And again Army leadership is showing this documentary to keep its force completely apolitical, which is totally in line with officer's passing out oath.

As the title suggests, it cannot be new course. Maybe a video which was shown at particular venue for a particular occasion . If it were a course or something mandatory, it would have been compulsorily aired at all military institutions.
 
this part of munirs brain washing, teaching average soldier be loyal dont be poltical but i am munir i can be.
 
just post this quote everywhere, and it would suffice.

While this rather cheap publicity campaigning against certain parties and people and for certain people that we’re seeing recently in the form of documentaries and paid posters and protests in many cities, particularly Rawalpindi, is deplorable and saddening, regardless of its source from within the military, I can at least confidently say that no one is buying it. Not even most of the army.

This wasn’t showed or displayed in all military schools or campuses, as PK said, in fact many commandants of military campuses/colleges/schools have been forcing apolitical-ness in their campuses even harder since this recent polarization occurred because they understand the harm it causes to training, I’ve seen it first hand.

I’ve only heard of the instance in Nowshera, where most of the YOs being shown this propaganda laughed it off. I’m aware there is a very negative opinion on the army these days, some of it (when directed towards the right people) is for good reason., we also have to remember that most of the people joining the army are still doing it for a stable job and not for the ideology attached to it, they are people just like you and me, and our success (and ultimately the way to fix the issues within the army, which are but one small part of the larger issues with Pakistani state and politics) is going to be to educate our youth enough that when they join the army they stick to the truth and are not convinced by propaganda like this. Perhaps this wave has already started given how riled up the public is? This same public will be making up the current and next batch of cadets in the military you know.

At the same time, we have to make sense of just why such a distrust festered within the army for these certain sections and people in politics. My point being, wether their corruption was hidden or simply not there, what made it so that all these people that not more than 2-3 years ago people considered heroes and protectors turned into villains? Are literally all of them just hating and destroying the country blindly? If they are really after money and power did they not have much more of it when they were respected and the economy wasn’t in shambles? So why are they seemingly orchestrating the countries “downfall”? It would have taken several decades of long term planning to install so many people at so many senior positions into such a big force that they’d suddenly get so bold as to start running the country so badly in such a painfully obvious form of martial law. Where did we go wrong?

There are certain sections of truth in their concerns too, yes, their way of going about it is very wrong, but this whole divide in our nation didn’t come from one side of the wall, there were issues that were wrongly addressed and handled on both sides, and until we identify and adress both, teach it to the next generation, and guard it from propaganda and influence until this generation gets to power to fix something with a neutral understanding of the countries problems. We’re not going anywhere.

But this is a very big simplification of things anyways. Bottom line is the documentary is still stupid, it’s a little too petty to be coming out of what was once so professional, like so many things feel about the army to so many these days.​
 
I strongly believe the new and next generation of military and civilians will be much better than their predecessors. This is a different era, everyone is informed through social media.

The 1980's mindset, which is what current GHQ and corrupt civilians are living in, no longer has any place in the modern era.

Just look at PTI party members? The old guard has abandoned Imran Khan while the young PTI workers are still loyal.
 
Sure hope the younger generation (across the board) are wiser and forward thinking they’re their seniors. I also hope they, especially amongst the elite, can steel themselves for the level of self sacrifice necessary to rescue the nation from the follies and hubris of older men.
 
Before this, I didn't really believe that this was true, and it was just some disinfo campaign. But coming from you, I can now believe it.

And oh man, today I really am ashamed that the Pakistan Army put in resources, deputed personnel, spent money on this sort of documentary. A 2 star general had this brilliant idea, and a 3 star or perhaps even the COAS signed off on this. Pathetic.

This is something Goebbels would be proud of in the Whermacht or SS.

How low can we fall?
 
The question is, "will there be a Pakistan left for them to govern?"

If Pakistan can hold out for a bit longer, maybe a decade. Long enough for the new blood to come in and the old blood, tainted by corruption, nepotism, toxicity, to die out. Then Pakistan will have a great future.

The new generation is not corrupt. They have common sense and aren't selfish. They understand that Purana Pakistan cannot survive in the current world. The same corruption, misgovernance, mediocrity can't continue.

Take a look at the new blood taking over the GCC countries? MBS is boldly going where no Saudi ruler has gone before.
 
situation of our fascist military gang right now , gang had a monkey with a gun and they called him chief

 
The youth can’t “hold out” for a decade, if they want to have a future in Pakistan themselves.

They have to do something, even if small, but always continuously, to maintain the momentum of change. One example to look to is how the Polish people made it through the 80s and how they changed their country in the face of impossible odds.

Considering remittances are down and external patrons don’t look to be “investing”, things are coming to a head if the people maintain the momentum.

If you wait a decade, the old guard will have cobbled together something or sold the national “silver and china plates” to build new scaffolding to continue in perpetuity.

It’s now (over the next few months or year) or never, to bring about a peaceful and democratic change.
 
One problem I've noticed with the people there is that they depend on everyone else but themselves. They are always looking for a messiah to save them, whether it maybe Imran Khan or even the Mahdi. Even the establishment bets on foreign powers to save them instead of betting on the people.

I preach that people should stop looking to others for help and rely on their own skills. I think there a few industries the youth can focus on. They just need to gain the required skills, work hard, aim high, and stop thinking that running from the country or Imran Khan will solve all problems.

There is the potential for product-driven software startups provided industry standard skills are available. Arif Alvi's PIAC program to train individuals in AI/ML was a step in the right direction, but far shy of vast amounts of engineers needed to really take advantage of this low-hanging fruit. If AI/ML becomes driven goal, Pakistan can surpass India in innovation of products.

another area is light engineering. Startups taking advantage of 3D printers as a shortcut to avoid capital intensive CNC machines.

Defense contractor startups that design & manufacture light weapon systems like UAV, loiter munitions, EW equipment, sensors.

Food processing startups that locally produce the food imports that burden exchequer. For example, cheese is imported. Imagine if a few guys imported machinery from Ebay to locally produce cheese?

The youth need guidance. Which skills, where to learn these skills, business management basics, how to approach clients, and a group of capital venturists willing to invest their money in return for shares in these startups.
 
That’s just it, almost no one wants to invest in Pakistan and the young people, unfortunately, will be amongst those that suffer lost opportunities until the status quo changes.

Entrepreneurs will have the scrap together funds from extra labor (if they can get the work and earn it) or from friends and family to startup new ventures. Or simply give up and emigrate abroad, exacerbating the brain drain.

Nothing looks predictable in Pakistan and investors hate uncertainty. Even the election date looks to be a ruse and a delaying tactic.
 
It is unfortunately true. Even the part where this was played at some (not all or even a majority, but definitely some) campuses of the Army Public Schools is true, and quite frankly embarrasses me to even consider defending the institution that’s doing this.

But the truth is that most of the people in the army are powerless to do anything about this. There are definitely people both among the serving and retired crowd that do believe in this ideology to different extents, and wherever they are in control of institutions like schools and other army formations, they allow this propaganda to be displayed and shown, but even then, a majority of the principles and commandants and officers have been trying to shield away Their men from polarization as best they can to not compromise the entire structure of the force, however they can only do so for so long until a direct order comes from somewhere higher up, from among the small group of higher ups that are basically being empowered to make all the decisions because they’re “loyal to the cause”, and then even the officers who don’t like this politicization can’t say no to it being present among their ranks because nobody wants to lose their job.

I guess what I’m trying to say is, yes, this documentary was in fact funded and made by the army/ISPR through third parties, taxpayer money is in fact being used to print and put up Anti-PTI/IK and Pro-Army (and specifically Pro-Asim Munir) posters through third parties, just drive down Murree Road in Rawalpindi and you’ll see several hundred, and pro-army sit-ins and protests are being funded the same way. But most of the force is against is, they just happen to be powerless to it, and the people in power think this will somehow sway the population because they’re thinking like 1983 and not 2023. It’s definitely very Orwellian/dystopian feeling if you look at it critically.


The part that still confuses me is the endgame, I honestly don’t believe that even most of the people who have this aforementioned ideology and are aware of what they think PTI did to damage the country are their institution don’t realize what they’re doing is really low, maybe they’re just putting up with this because they know the bigger goal is good? Or did Asim Munir or whoever he has appointed to place officers in senior positions really take their time to find out if every one they chose would be supportive of this (given they removed several officers from the army over 9th May, it is not implausible). But that reminds me of another scary possibility, that he could set up things to ensure his successor is a believer of his own ideology, because apparently there were enough officers in the army who were actually this on board with such plans to get here in the first place, as I said before, it takes decades to get there, how did we get there and not realize?

It’s hard to have a balanced opinion about the Army these days without getting attacked by the understandably angry general public too, but this is just my opinion on how things are, much like in the state of Pakistan, where the opinions and actions of the majority of the people are not reflected in those of most of the government, the opinions of most of the army personnel are not reflected by the certain section of the leadership that’s been placed in charge. All we can do is sit and wait for change and hope that they don’t take it too far (as if they have not already, but Pakistanis have quite a tolerance for putting up with their rights being trampled on, as we’ve seen in the past year)
 

