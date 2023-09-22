Balochistan’s Men of Steel: The Warriors from the Peripheries - Pakistan Army

Balochistan’s Men of Steel: The Warriors from the Peripheries The army personnel from Balochistan are the most efficient and hard-working individuals in the Pakistan Army, who can endure any situation that comes their way, just like the gigantic mountains of Balochistan, which stood firmly for centuries despite numerous turbulences and upheavals...

Many consider the Army a challenging and tedious profession where soldiers are trained to stay alert and taught to sacrifice their lives for the motherland. Although this is an actual fact, there exist some soldiers for whom the toughness of the Army is nothing but a piece of cake. These soldiers are the sons from the peripheries, where life is hostile and overwhelmingly slow. Amongst these peripheries is Balochistan, a land of majestic mountains, ancient artefacts, prehistoric minerals and magnificent views. While Balochistan is a rich land with uncountable blessings, it is also true that the people of Balochistan live a prolonged and passive life, which is not the case with the metropolitan centers of Pakistan. This is primarily due to the absence of infrastructure in significant parts of Balochistan, mainly on the communication front, besides the centuries-old tribal structure of Balochistan, lack of education, slow socioeconomic growth and the presence of disruptive sub-national elements trying to hinder Balochistan's peace. However, despite such hurdles, the sons hailing from the margins of Baloch land are recruited into Pakistan Army as soldiers and officers. The army personnel from Balochistan are the most efficient and hard-working individuals in Pakistan Army, who can endure any situation that comes their way, just like the gigantic mountains of Balochistan, which stood firmly for centuries despite numerous turbulences and upheavals. Therefore, it is imperative that the contribution of the Baloch army officers and soldiers be highlighted so that the world knows the capabilities and potential of Baloch men and the land.Following are the brief profiles of some competent officers belonging to Balochistan, which delineate their exceptional skills and diligence in the line of duty.He is an institute in himself as his contributions to Pakistan Army are countless and require praise on all levels. He is from 96th Long Course and belongs to a far-flung and backward area of Balochistan called Tambi, located near the Naseerabad area. Although he came into the military setup from a humble background, he always stayed vigilant in his struggle for refinement and quality. This is visible because he managed to complete Staff College and War Courses with flying colors. It is essential to mention that Brigadier Ameer Umrani completed his Staff College while serving at Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, a critical period as insurgency and military operations peaked in Balochistan. Currently, he is commanding a brigade in Gwadar. Hailing from a backward area of Balochistan and reaching the top-tier command of Pakistan Army is an achievement that merits due commendation.Hailing from Naushki, an extremely impoverished and remote area of Balochistan, he has surpassed the challenges with medals of bravery and courage. Joining the army marked a pivotal moment in his life, as the prevailing sentiment in Naushki at that time was not supportive of pursuing a military career. He has a humble background, with his father being a retired civil servant and his mother a simple homemaker. His parents played a defining role in his life and made him an impressive gentleman and an asset to Pakistan Army. For instance, his parents encouraged and supported him fully when he showed interest in joining military college and later Pakistan Army. The outstanding upbringing by his family, and exceptional training at Military College Jhelum and Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) enabled Brigadier Mir Kamran Khan Mengal to secure the top position at PMA and become the first Baloch officer selected for training at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1998. Apart from this, he has held some critical positions throughout his career, and currently, he is providing his services as Sector Commander of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan. In addition, Brigadier Mengal is a highly proficient officer who possesses exceptional command over more than twelve languages. This impressive linguistic repertoire includes Persian, French, Arabic, Spanish, as well as all regional languages of Pakistan.Brigadier Hafiz Shahid Nadeem Lashari is another brilliant Baloch officer from a far-flung village named Baloch Nagar, which is situated in Dera Ismail (D. I.) Khan. He was born into a humble family, whereby his father worked as a Junior Commissioned Officer in Pakistan Army. However, despite coming from the underdeveloped D. I. Khan, Brigadier Lashari always showed utmost dedication to his work and demonstrated his ability to take challenges head-on, which has helped him achieve top-tier command in Pakistan Army. He started his military journey from Military College Jhelum and was commissioned into Pakistan Army in 29 Cavalry in March 1998. Brigadier Lashari’s excellent approach towards learning and extraordinary performance in routine professional courses was why he was selected for the Fellow of Air War Course (FAWC), Pakistan and Advance Officers Armor Course (AOAC), Japan. Apart from this, he has held key appointments and remained part of significant strategic operations throughout his career. For instance, his posting as a Ghazi officer in Siachen for six months, active participation in Operation, efficient administration of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp at Jallozai and his contribution to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission speak volumes about his wholesome personality. However, his appointment as the Commandant of the Sibi Scouts was when he made noteworthy contributions to Pakistan Army and Pakistan's security. During this period, he not only worked for the social uplift of the area, but also left no stone unturned in dismantling the agenda of Baloch terrorist organizations operating in Sibi. Hence, his admirable work as Commandant Sibi Scouts drastically improved the law-and-order situation of Sibi and helped him earn the rank of Brigadier. He serves as the Commander of Sector East FC Balochistan (North), a tough, critical job involving crucial risks. However, keeping his brilliant profile in mind, one can proudly say that Brigadier Hafiz Shahid Nadeem Lashari is the most suitable man for this job. Besides his efforts in the military domain, another interesting aspect of Brigadier Lashari's personality is his command over six different languages, including Arabic, Japanese, Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu and English, which distinguishes him from his peers. Hence, in a nutshell, this son of the soil is an institute in himself, as his contributions to Pakistan Army are countless and require praise on all levels.Lieutenant Colonel Farooq Bugti is another shining star from Balochistan who was inducted into Pakistan Army in 109 Long Course. He hails from a remote area of Dera Bugti called Bhekar. He became a part of Pakistan Army when the sociopolitical environment of Dera Bugti was excessively violent and the public consensus was hostile towards the military. Therefore, joining the military under these circumstances was a rebellious yet brave move that has kept him on a higher level than most of his peers. During his career, Lieutenant Colonel Bugti has completed some important assignments with resilience and hard work. For instance, he has commanded a unit in the operational area in Chitral, worked as an instructor at Infantry School and remained a Brigade Major in Sialkot.Moreover, he has rendered his services to the UN peacekeeping mission. His parental unit is 9 Baloch, and he is currently commanding 62 Baloch. In short, Lieutenant Colonel Farooq Bugti is an asset and a role model for many Baloch men, who look up to him and have walked his path by joining Pakistan Army.Hailing from Mastung is Lieutenant Colonel Rafi Ullah, an outstanding Baloch officer who passed out from PMA in 2003 and was inducted into 20 Baloch Regiment. However, later in 2008, he joined combined military intelligence. Lieutenant Colonel Rafi Ullah has a bright career wherein he has not only carried out military operations against all big terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Daesh, but has also captured high-value targets. His exceptional input and phenomenal onfield achievements have earned him five condemnation cards, a huge honor for any military officer. Besides this, he has also served in the UN Peacekeeping mission in Mali, which tells a great deal about his wholesome personality. Currently, Lieutenant Colonel Rafi is serving in Turbat, another challenging area which requires an officer to possess nerves of steel and the necessary expertise to tackle the sensitive dynamics of the area. Hence, considering the brilliant career of Lieutenant Colonel Rafi Ullah, it would not be wrong to say Pakistan Army takes utmost pride in this Baloch son and considers him a role model for the young officers.Major Safar Khan Mengal (R) was Pakistan Army's asset in the true sense. He joined Pakistan Army in 85 Long Course and passed out from PMA in 1992. His regiment was 20 Baloch, and he later joined the Special Services Group (SSG). Major Mengal (R) worked as a rigger officer at Para School and later commanded the school as a commanding officer. He has the honor of being a Platoon Commander at PMA. He also completed Staff College, worked at 33 Division and stayed as term commander with 118 PMA Long Course. Major Safar Khan Mengal (R) retired early and joined the prestigious United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Unfortunately, Pakistan lost this exceptional gem in 2021 due to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar, an adventurous and dedicated Pashtun officer from Balochistan, was commissioned in the 132 Long Course in 25 Sindh Regiment. His journey as an army officer started with his first assignment at Panjpai in 2015. Panjpai is a hostile area where the threat of life is always looming upon the soldiers and officers alike, as it is located on the Pak-Afghan border. After serving at Panjpai for one year, Kakar was posted to Kashmore in 2016, where he served for three years. The most crucial assignment for Muhammad Anwar Kakar was in Gwadar as a Chinese security officer. It is important to note that Gwadar, an important strategic location, is always on high alert, as it has been the target of insurgent activities that wish to disrupt developmental projects operational in Gwadar, like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Kakar knew this very well, therefore, when the attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel was orchestrated, the brave Muhammad Anwar Kakar made the first entry into the building and rescued approximately 15-20 people. Moreover, Kakar was hit by three bullets during the exchange of fire, but this did not stop him from playing an active role in Pakistan Army, as his next assignment was another operational area, i.e., South Waziristan. He is completing his Masters in Media Studies from Bahria University, Islamabad.Major Kashif Aziz is one of the most inspiring Baloch officers who met a tragic situation right after his first assignment. However, his grit and determination did not let this tragic situation take control of his mind, and soon, he managed to turn it into another opportunity. He comes from an extraordinarily humble and far-flung area of Balochistan called Sobat Pur. He got his initial education from Sobat Pur, but in seventh grade , he joined Cadet College Mastung. In 2008, he got selected for 122 PMA Long Course, which was a turning point in his life. After passing out from the academy, he joined the 35 Azad Kashmir Regiment; however, this was when his unit was bound to move to the active operational area. Therefore, Major Kashif and his unit moved from Kharian to Mohmand Agency, where they conducted three significant operations. The fourth and last offensive, which Major Kashif Aziz and his unit launched, came with a massive success, but unfortunately, a 12.7 mm bullet pierced through Major Kashif's leg shattering his bone. An incident like this is usually heartbreaking for someone who has just started his career. However, Major Kashif did not take his injury to his heart and fought despite his injury. He rejoined his unit after a year, and with the support of Pakistan Army, he managed to secure a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a focus on human resource management. He has now been adjusted to the budget stream of Pakistan Army and is currently dealing with the budget matters of 12 Corps.Pakistan Army has recruited approximately 1413 officers from Balochistan, amongst whom eight officers have embraced martyrdom. Of these eight martyrs, four Majors, two Captains and two Lieutenants. Besides this, 131 soldiers hailing from Balochistan have embraced martyrdom as well. Apart from this, it is also worth mentioning that the armed forces personnel from Balochistan have managed to secure 34 awards, including two28and four. Considering the socioeconomic and political dynamics of Balochistan in context, one can proudly say that the sons of Balochistan are the pride of Pakistan Army as their dedicated, selfless and sincere efforts towards the country and the nation are unmatchable. Hence, in a nutshell, it can be concluded that the sons of the Baloch land serving in Pakistan Army are just a glimpse of the people of Balochistan, who are brave, resilient and patriotic Pakistanis willing to protect our national borders with high spirits and the utmost enthusiasm.