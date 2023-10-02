What's new

Lt Gen Munir Afsar named NADRA's chairman

Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman​

Azaz Syed
October 02, 2023


Lieutenant General Munir Afsar. — Supplied
Lieutenant General Munir Afsar.

  • Lieutenant General Munir Afsar has received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).
  • His appointment as Nadra chairman comes into effect immediately.
  • He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in October 2022.
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Monday approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The federal cabinet approved his appointment after it received a summary containing three names from the Ministry of Interior, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The selection committee had shortlisted three best candidates for the post. After a detailed discussion, the cabinet appointed Lieutenant General Munir Afsar to the post," the communique stated.

Later, a notification was also issued, which mentioned that his appointment would come into effect immediately.
The three-star general, who was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in October 2022, has extensive experience in IT-related technical development and management in the Pakistan Army and Pakistan's Mission in the United Nations.

Lt Gen Afsar, who has received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), has done his MPhil in Public Policy and National Security Management. He compiled a research paper on public policy response in the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department during the 2010 floods.

The newly-appointed Nadra chairman did his MS in GIS and remote sensing. He was also awarded a presidential award for his paper on rapid geospatial data generation through photometry.

He did his MS in National Resource Strategy (C&IT Industry and Supply Chain Management) from NDU Washington, DC, where he was named a distinguished graduate.

He is currently a PhD candidate in Remote Sensing at NUST Islamabad. His research paper is related to the detection of plant diseases through remote sensing and artificial intelligence.

Lt Gen Afsar has several research publications to his credit related to various aspects of IT and GIS.
His IT-related work experience includes serving at the UN as a Military Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Officer. His extensive services include the development of a GIS application for flood recovery during the 2010 floods.

As a Major General, he was also the Director General of the DG Command, Control, Communication, Computers, and Intelligence (C41) Directorate, which is responsible for the overall management of IT.
After being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, he has served as Inspector General of Communication and IT as well as Commander of Pakistan Army Cyber Command.


Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman

Three-star general's appointment as Nadra chief comes into effect immediately
Why not just rename the country Faujistan and be done with it?

Another illegal appointment, but when you're up there with North Korea and Myanmar as a dictatorship, then it's the norm.
 
This is going to be a fun thread.

I have the popcorns everyone.
 
Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, HI (M), is currently serving as Inspector General of Communication & Information Technology (IG C&IT) at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

1696278400854.png
 
www.geo.tv

Jonny SIns aur Pak fauj mein kya farak hai?

aik aurat ke saath karta hai, dusra mulk ke saath warna character variety dono barabar ki dete hain - kabhi health services, kabhi construction, kabhi politician to kabhi NADRA civil service officer
 
Who is head of game federation? Pak lost to india 3-10 in hockey!

Anyway, congrats to army for another triumph. At least they are winning inside Pakistan. The amount of medals they wear, now can be justified.
 
to hell with the damn bloody competent individuals !
everything can be fixed by appointing a fauji as its head

Everyone is hating on the army right now, and its like they are rubbing it in our faces "what you gonna do about it bloody stupid civilians? know your place slave trash !"

the changed the damn rules for this appointment, just hand over the entire government to them, and be done with it already !
 

