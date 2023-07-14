The Bedori Defenders: Pakistan Army’s Remarkable Endeavors for the Welfare of the People of AJK

Signalian
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2015
- Messages
- 10,172
- Reaction score
- 305
- Country
- Location
he Bedori Defenders, along with other brigades, have undertaken various initiatives aimed at the betterment of the people in AJK. From providing stability, security, and relief during disasters to ensuring infrastructure development, education, and healthcare advancements, their efforts have influenced the lives of countless individuals.
With its unwavering commitment, Pakistan Army has played a critical role in establishing and preserving stability and security in the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Through tireless efforts, they have effectively shielded the people from external threats, fostering a peaceful environment along the Line of Control (LOC). This sense of tranquility has empowered the residents to engage in their daily endeavors without fear and uncertainty. After the ceasefire of 2019, this region is witness to the selfless efforts of Pakistan Army for the welfare of the people of AJK. Whether it is Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Poonch sector, or Bedori bulge, different brigades of Pakistan Army are contributing and putting efforts in all fields of life to make this region a true heaven on earth.
Pakistan Army is exceptionally dedicated to conducting countless rescue and relief operations during natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, and avalanches in AJK. It is a quick response and effective organization that has saved numerous lives, providing immediate assistance to those affected by such calamities. The army's engineers have rebuilt damaged infrastructure, restoring homes, schools, and hospitals, thus ensuring a swift recovery for the affected communities.
The army in AJK has undertaken monumental projects to enhance the overall infrastructure of the region. By constructing roads, bridges, and tunnels, they have facilitated connectivity between remote areas, enabling people to access education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. These efforts have significantly improved the residents' living standards, allowing developmental activities to flourish.
When talking about different brigades working in AJK, the Bedori Defenders, 6 Azad Kashmir (AK) Brigade's contributions in the Bedori buldge sector can never be overlooked as they are serving humanity and natives of AJK in the field of health, education, and sports. They have introduced many new ventures in this region.
The local Army setup has made remarkable strides in providing adequate healthcare facilities to the people of AJK, particularly in remote areas with limited access to medical assistance. A concept of ‘medics on foot every week’ has been introduced to facilitate the local populace in far-flung villages. Doctors visit villages to provide basic healthcare. On average, 20-25 patients are being treated in every visit.
Another achievement of the Army units is introducing the concept of ‘telemedicine’. Locals living in far-flung areas cannot reach the hospital for a checkup from a specialist. Patients checked during medics on foot or medical camps in remote areas are treated by surgical and medical specialists through WhatsApp or Skype.
The first-ever free eye surgical camp was set up in Bagh District by Army personnel and camp was held from June 2-4, 2023 at MDS Bagh.
The overall count of patients who received assistance includes the following figures: 2288 patients were screened, 780 individuals were provided with free spectacles, 59 patients underwent operations at MDS, and 182 cases were referred for glaucoma and retinopathy surgeries at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Recognizing the importance of education in empowering individuals and communities, Army units have introduced various initiatives to uplift the educational sector in Bedori in AJK. They have established Army Public School (APS) campuses in Bagh, Kailer, and Taien areas, ensuring access to quality education for all. Furthermore, the brigade has renovated seven government schools which has benefitted over a thousand students in District Bagh and Haveli. The Bedori Defenders have arranged frequent lectures given by officers to make our future generations well aware of the challenges and opportunities in life. A ‘Day with Army’ is organized in which students of government schools are invited to units, and various activities are conducted, including weapon display. It is also focusing on the professional grooming of the teachers and instructors. A workshop was organized in Bagh in which teachers from all institutions were invited to get training and learn 21st century skills. Over 230 teachers, including government and private, participated and the workshop influenced 14,000 students from 140 schools.
Another contribution of the Army units is setting up the Bedford Boys Hostel with a total number of 30 students. The hostel offers these students free education, living, accommodation, food, sports and library facilities to the students belonging from all over Pakistan, including ex-FATA, Balochistan and AJK. The Bedori Defenders ensure continuous interaction of the hostel students with officers to develop confidence among students. The Army units are contributing a lot in the field of sports as well. Kashmir Super League cricket matches for district Bagh and Haveli were organized by the brigade, where locals were encouraged to participate. The overwhelming response from youth was seen.
Furthermore, Kashmir Bikers Rally was organized by the Army personnel. Bikers from various parts of AJK joined the rally. The focus was to promote tourism spots in Bagh.
The Bedori Defenders recently arranged ‘Neil Furry Festival’ on June 10-11, 2023. The event comprised a military band performance, sword show, camping, cultural arts exhibition, folk music, food stalls, luddi, riding, and various stalls. Over 5000 tourists from all over the AJK region participated in this festival.
The first-ever surgical eye camp in Bagh was introduced in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Hospital. Commanding Officer of 1 Mountain Medical Battalion made a lot of effort in this regard. The initiative aimed to provide facilities to the local populace living in far-flung areas that cannot reach the hospital due to terrain and domestic difficulties and introduced medics on foot. Efforts were made to improve healthcare and introduced WhatsApp Shifa, a concept in which villagers could interact with specialists at the hospital at MDS.
The Army units, along with other brigades, have undertaken various initiatives aimed at the betterment of the people in AJK. From providing stability, security, and relief during disasters to ensuring infrastructure development, education, and healthcare advancements, their efforts have influenced the lives of countless individuals. Through these tireless endeavors, Pakistan Army has truly exemplified a way of serving humanity in this region, fostering progress, and uplifting the marginalized communities.
Pakistan zindabad,
Pakistan Army paindabad!
E-mail: mehtabzahra@yahoo.com
With its unwavering commitment, Pakistan Army has played a critical role in establishing and preserving stability and security in the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Through tireless efforts, they have effectively shielded the people from external threats, fostering a peaceful environment along the Line of Control (LOC). This sense of tranquility has empowered the residents to engage in their daily endeavors without fear and uncertainty. After the ceasefire of 2019, this region is witness to the selfless efforts of Pakistan Army for the welfare of the people of AJK. Whether it is Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Poonch sector, or Bedori bulge, different brigades of Pakistan Army are contributing and putting efforts in all fields of life to make this region a true heaven on earth.
Pakistan Army is exceptionally dedicated to conducting countless rescue and relief operations during natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, and avalanches in AJK. It is a quick response and effective organization that has saved numerous lives, providing immediate assistance to those affected by such calamities. The army's engineers have rebuilt damaged infrastructure, restoring homes, schools, and hospitals, thus ensuring a swift recovery for the affected communities.
The army in AJK has undertaken monumental projects to enhance the overall infrastructure of the region. By constructing roads, bridges, and tunnels, they have facilitated connectivity between remote areas, enabling people to access education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. These efforts have significantly improved the residents' living standards, allowing developmental activities to flourish.
When talking about different brigades working in AJK, the Bedori Defenders, 6 Azad Kashmir (AK) Brigade's contributions in the Bedori buldge sector can never be overlooked as they are serving humanity and natives of AJK in the field of health, education, and sports. They have introduced many new ventures in this region.
The local Army setup has made remarkable strides in providing adequate healthcare facilities to the people of AJK, particularly in remote areas with limited access to medical assistance. A concept of ‘medics on foot every week’ has been introduced to facilitate the local populace in far-flung villages. Doctors visit villages to provide basic healthcare. On average, 20-25 patients are being treated in every visit.
Another achievement of the Army units is introducing the concept of ‘telemedicine’. Locals living in far-flung areas cannot reach the hospital for a checkup from a specialist. Patients checked during medics on foot or medical camps in remote areas are treated by surgical and medical specialists through WhatsApp or Skype.
The first-ever free eye surgical camp was set up in Bagh District by Army personnel and camp was held from June 2-4, 2023 at MDS Bagh.
The overall count of patients who received assistance includes the following figures: 2288 patients were screened, 780 individuals were provided with free spectacles, 59 patients underwent operations at MDS, and 182 cases were referred for glaucoma and retinopathy surgeries at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Recognizing the importance of education in empowering individuals and communities, Army units have introduced various initiatives to uplift the educational sector in Bedori in AJK. They have established Army Public School (APS) campuses in Bagh, Kailer, and Taien areas, ensuring access to quality education for all. Furthermore, the brigade has renovated seven government schools which has benefitted over a thousand students in District Bagh and Haveli. The Bedori Defenders have arranged frequent lectures given by officers to make our future generations well aware of the challenges and opportunities in life. A ‘Day with Army’ is organized in which students of government schools are invited to units, and various activities are conducted, including weapon display. It is also focusing on the professional grooming of the teachers and instructors. A workshop was organized in Bagh in which teachers from all institutions were invited to get training and learn 21st century skills. Over 230 teachers, including government and private, participated and the workshop influenced 14,000 students from 140 schools.
Another contribution of the Army units is setting up the Bedford Boys Hostel with a total number of 30 students. The hostel offers these students free education, living, accommodation, food, sports and library facilities to the students belonging from all over Pakistan, including ex-FATA, Balochistan and AJK. The Bedori Defenders ensure continuous interaction of the hostel students with officers to develop confidence among students. The Army units are contributing a lot in the field of sports as well. Kashmir Super League cricket matches for district Bagh and Haveli were organized by the brigade, where locals were encouraged to participate. The overwhelming response from youth was seen.
Furthermore, Kashmir Bikers Rally was organized by the Army personnel. Bikers from various parts of AJK joined the rally. The focus was to promote tourism spots in Bagh.
The Bedori Defenders recently arranged ‘Neil Furry Festival’ on June 10-11, 2023. The event comprised a military band performance, sword show, camping, cultural arts exhibition, folk music, food stalls, luddi, riding, and various stalls. Over 5000 tourists from all over the AJK region participated in this festival.
The first-ever surgical eye camp in Bagh was introduced in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Hospital. Commanding Officer of 1 Mountain Medical Battalion made a lot of effort in this regard. The initiative aimed to provide facilities to the local populace living in far-flung areas that cannot reach the hospital due to terrain and domestic difficulties and introduced medics on foot. Efforts were made to improve healthcare and introduced WhatsApp Shifa, a concept in which villagers could interact with specialists at the hospital at MDS.
The Army units, along with other brigades, have undertaken various initiatives aimed at the betterment of the people in AJK. From providing stability, security, and relief during disasters to ensuring infrastructure development, education, and healthcare advancements, their efforts have influenced the lives of countless individuals. Through these tireless endeavors, Pakistan Army has truly exemplified a way of serving humanity in this region, fostering progress, and uplifting the marginalized communities.
Pakistan zindabad,
Pakistan Army paindabad!
The Bedori Defenders: Pakistan Army’s Remarkable Endeavors for the Welfare of the People of AJK
The Bedori Defenders, along with other brigades, have undertaken various initiatives aimed at the betterment of the people in AJK. From providing stability, security, and relief during disasters to ensuring infrastructure development, education, and healthcare advancements, their efforts have...
www.hilal.gov.pk
E-mail: mehtabzahra@yahoo.com