Pakistan and China’s air forces commence large-scale aerial warfare exercises, the tenth iteration of the Shaheen Exercises

Pakistan and China’s air forces commence large-scale aerial warfare exercises, the tenth iteration of the Shaheen Exercises .

The exercises train for PLAAF-PAF interoperable, integrated air combat operations through all domains of contemporary aerial combat.

The exercises focus on actual combat operations against common near-peer adversary using interoperable integrated forces, and train for OCA, DCA, SEAD, DEAD, AD, CAP, OECM, EW, AEWACS and CAS missions.

