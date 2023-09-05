ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 99,072
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,.
Pakistan and China’s air forces commence large-scale aerial warfare exercises, the tenth iteration of the Shaheen Exercises .
The exercises train for PLAAF-PAF interoperable, integrated air combat operations through all domains of contemporary aerial combat.
Pakistan and China’s air forces commence large-scale aerial warfare exercises, the tenth iteration of the Shaheen Exercises .
The exercises train for PLAAF-PAF interoperable, integrated air combat operations through all domains of contemporary aerial combat.