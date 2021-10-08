What's new

Pakistan Air Force's Exercises from around the World.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,412
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BRIGHT STAR (2009):


1633701306897.png



In 2009, PAF made its debut in the Egyptian based multinational exercise, ‘Bright Star 2009’. The PAF contingent comprised of Mirage ROSE-I fighters along with C-130E aircraft. The Mirage ROSE-I proved to be an excellent platform and pose a serious threat to all fourth generation fighter aircraft.

In this exercise, PAF Mirages took part as aggressor aircraft and performed extremely well against the much formidable opponents. Besides PAF and Egyptian Air Forces, the air forces from US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Jordon, and Kuwait also participated in the exercise.

PAF's participation in the exercise not only helped in improving relations with friendly countries but would also enhanced PAF's operational preparedness.
 
A Pakistan Air Force Mirage sits quite and ready during the 2010 Falcon Air Meet, Oct. 25, 2010, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Azraq, Jordan ...


1636392030840.png
 
Minhas thunder with Chinese J11 flanker during Shaheen Exercise VI...


1637713417080.png
 
Royal Air Force Hawker Hunters In Peshawar, C.1971.


1641599610806.png



Air To Air In Exercises No #26 Squadron, Sir Etisham, Sir Maroof Mir, Sir Yousafzai , Sir Farooq Feroz Khan, Sir Miki Abbas, Sir Tiwana , Sir MHK Dotani And Sir Mervyn L Middlecoat Next To The Cockpit.

By Rod Dean (Ex-Royal Air Force).

Rod Dean remembers an air combat training session in Pakistan with RAF Hunters 'mixing it up' with PAF Sabres and MiGs.

A letter in the April issue of Fly Past (Background to Pakistan's Treasures) and the mention of the late Wg. Cdr. Mervyn L. Middlecoat of the Pakistan Air Force, reminded me of an interesting interlude that took place in early 1971.

At that time I was serving with 208 Squadron ('Naval 8' to the knowledgeable) flying Hawker Hunters FGA.9s from RAF Muharraq in Bahrain. That February it was announced that we were to take part in a short detachment to Pakistan with four aircraft, eight pilots and ground crew. The plan was for us to spend a week at Peshawar, then PAF's main F-86 base. We would be taking part in various types of combat training activity with F-86s and other PAF combat aircraft.

Courtesy: Fly Past (July 2000) [www.flypast .com]
 
An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, takes off as a Pakistan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis to the runway during Anatolian Eagle 15 at 3rd Main Jet Base, Turkey, June 8, 2015.
Anatolian Eagle is a two-week flying training exercise involving U.S. Air Forces in Europe units and multiple NATO partners.



1641778129455.png
 
Pakistan Air Force F-16B Falcons in Lajes Air Field, Azores, Portugal.

1641820211266.png


In 2016 PAF took part in Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The aircraft are deploying to the U.S. (a trip of +7,700 miles) via Saudi Arabia, Souda Bay (Crete), Lajes (Portugal). F-16s belonging to the no 9 Squadron “GRIFFINS” of the PAF.
 
1641995032430.png



PAF F-16B block 15 #90615 from 9 sqn is seen landing at Nellis AFB during Red Flag 10-4 on July 21st, 2010.

Photo by HaveVoid
 
PAF F-16B Block 15 #82602 From 9 Squadron Is Seen Taxiing During Anatolian Eagle 08-4.

Courtesy - Turkish Air Force Photo

1642114967096.png
 
Nellis Air Force Base Nevada.


1642116269645.png



A Pakistan Air Force Crew Chief Performs A Post Flight Inspection On A F-16 Falcon After Pilots And The Aircraft Arrive For Red Flag 10-4 July 16. The U.S. Air Force Is Hosting Approximately 100 Pakistan Air Force Pilots, Maintainers And Support Personnel At Nellis Air Force Base For The World's Premier Large Force Employment And Integration Exercise July 17-31. This Is The Pakistan Air Force's First Time Participating In Red Flag.

U.S Air Force Photo By Lawrence Crespo.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Multi-national Air Exercise "Bright Star 2023" has kicked off , Egypt.
Replies
0
Views
342
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan and China’s air forces commence large-scale aerial warfare exercises, the tenth iteration of the Shaheen Exercises
Replies
9
Views
357
ghazi52
ghazi52
N
Indian Air Force to host multinational aerial exercise for 10-12 major global powers
Replies
1
Views
558
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
N
IAF to conduct 11-day mega exercise from Sep 4
Replies
1
Views
217
NG Missile Vessels
N
indushek
  • Article
Tejas fighters in UAE for first overseas exercise
Replies
1
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom