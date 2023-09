Pakistan Air Force's Exercises from around the World.

Royal Air Force Hawker Hunters In Peshawar, C.1971.Air To Air In Exercises No #26 Squadron, Sir Etisham, Sir Maroof Mir, Sir Yousafzai , Sir Farooq Feroz Khan, Sir Miki Abbas, Sir Tiwana , Sir MHK Dotani And Sir Mervyn L Middlecoat Next To The Cockpit.By Rod Dean (Ex-Royal Air Force).Rod Dean remembers an air combat training session in Pakistan with RAF Hunters 'mixing it up' with PAF Sabres and MiGs.A letter in the April issue of Fly Past (Background to Pakistan's Treasures) and the mention of the late Wg. Cdr. Mervyn L. Middlecoat of the Pakistan Air Force, reminded me of an interesting interlude that took place in early 1971.At that time I was serving with 208 Squadron ('Naval 8' to the knowledgeable) flying Hawker Hunters FGA.9s from RAF Muharraq in Bahrain. That February it was announced that we were to take part in a short detachment to Pakistan with four aircraft, eight pilots and ground crew. The plan was for us to spend a week at Peshawar, then PAF's main F-86 base. We would be taking part in various types of combat training activity with F-86s and other PAF combat aircraft.Courtesy: Fly Past (July 2000) [ www.flypast .com]