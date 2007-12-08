Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.

News Asia-Pacific:



1. Thailand to buy 12 JAS-39C/D Gripens and 2 Saab Eri-eye AEW systems for US 1.08 Billion. Gripens will replace the ageing F-5E/Fs of the RTAF. the Lockheed-Martin F-16 and the Sukhoi SU-30 were also short-listed before settling on the Gripen.



2. More details emerge on secretive chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter:

powered by two 1,531 shp P&WC PT6C-67C turbo shaft engines with Full Authority Digital Engine Control(FADEC). although some sources suggest that up to eight trials WZ-10s may now have been built, only three flying prototypes have been confirmed. (Z10-01, 02 and 03). maiden flights on April 23, 2003. in 2001 China asked Denal to purchase one helicopter (Rooivalk) suggesting it was to be used for reverse engineering and therefore the sales was blocked.weapons planned for the WZ-10 appear to be largely indigeneous like the new HJ-10 ATGM and older TY-90 SRAAMs.



3.India finalises plans for 40 more SU-30MKIs:

clearence has been given for the US $ 1.6 Billion deal to purchase 40 SU-30MKIs from Russia for the IAF. the additional 40 SU-30MKIs will give the IAF a fleet of 230 SU-30MKIs. the indian govt has asked HAL to complete the delivery of these aircraft by 2013-14 instead of the originally planned 2016-17



4. HAL to upgrade IN Sea-Kings:

clearence has been given to upgrade 18 of the IN Seaking 42/42B ASW helicopters under a $ 200 mill programme. IN originally purchased 43 Seakings but were grounded due to sanctions imposed after the 1998 nuclear tests.



5. Pakistan takes over Bell 412EPs:



