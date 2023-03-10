What's new

Pakistan Air Force Aircrafts' Formation

Some rare pairs


A great click to cheer you up on this eventful day. Shahbaz-1, Air Marshal Sohail Aman's F-16D Block 52+ belonging to 5 MR Squadron #Falcons positions behind F-16A/B Block 15 MLU formation from 9 MR Squadron #Griffins, ready to dash into parade venue, 23rd March 2017 ...
HFK


PAF Mirage-III (ROSE-I) in a three ship formation. These Mirages are flown by No. 7 Sqn "Bandits" and CCS Mirage Sqn "Skybolts".


J-10CE formation of Pakistan Air Force captured over Islamabad. ..

conduct a survey ...general public have no interest in these "Formation" .

people are worried about their kids education and day to day living ....the inflation is eating us from inside....

stop these "formations" till we settle down to inflation level somewhat acceptable.
Please.
 
"Focus on Capability enhancement, training, skill, package, networking exceeds shiny platforms & numerical advantage."

Two JF-17 from No. 16 MRS "Black Panthers" with two Qatari Rafales from 1st FS 'Al Adiyat' during Ex. Anatolian Eagle 21.

