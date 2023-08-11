What's new

Balochistan Terrorism Watch

Balochistan Terrorism Watch ....

Pakistani Security Forces conducted a successful intelligence based operation against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on 10-11 August 2023.

During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated and 1x terrorist got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The killed Terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.


