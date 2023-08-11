ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 98,392
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
Balochistan Terrorism Watch ....
Pakistani Security Forces conducted a successful intelligence based operation against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on 10-11 August 2023.
During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated and 1x terrorist got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.
The killed Terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.
Pakistani Security Forces conducted a successful intelligence based operation against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on 10-11 August 2023.
During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated and 1x terrorist got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.
The killed Terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.