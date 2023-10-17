What's new

Opinionated: What will happen when second USA carrier will arrive to East Mediterranean?

iran mullahs will say look we gonna do it we got missiles, dont come any closer, we can see you.
 
The US is now incapable of invading any country.

If the U.S. is consumed in any theatre for a few more years, it's really screwed.
 
Kaniska said:
Off late, I am thinking, this war is slowly escalating to other nations.
Click to expand...
nazis on the rampage everywhere, WW3 has started and the US arms industry has hit the jackpot.

MH.Yang said:
The US is now incapable of invading any country.

If the U.S. is consumed in any theatre for a few more years, it's really screwed.
Click to expand...
No, but they will give Hizbollah a good drumming.
 
khansaheeb said:
nazis on the rampage everywhere, WW3 has started and the US arms industry has hit the jackpot.


No, but they will give Hizbollah a good drumming.
Click to expand...

If you see the trend, since 2019...something or other is going on ...First Covid, then Ukraine, Azerbaijan - Armenia issue...and then the Palestine problem....All these wars are not getting over...
 
Kaniska said:
If you see the trend, since 2019...something or other is going on ...First Covid, then Ukraine, Azerbaijan - Armenia issue...and then the Palestine problem....All these wars are not getting over...
Click to expand...
they have to feed the military industrial complex.

no wars = no sales = no money = shares falling+mass layoffs = great depression
 
White privilege said:
If besieged and ill equipped Hamas could do that to Israel, then imagine what Tehran may have in store for the .
Click to expand...

Those two AC battle groups are in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. Should be very easy to Target them with absolutely no fear of retaliation
 
Last edited:
KAL-EL said:
Those two AC battle groups are in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. Should be very easy to Target them with absolutely no fear of retaliation
Click to expand...
I don't believe it will come to this. Iranians won't threaten US assets, and US won't get directly involved in Gaza offensive. Even if Iranians activate their proxies and hit Israel, US would not directly bomb them, either in Syria or Lebanon. Those battle groups are just their to show US support, and Israel does not need them. It is unlikely for Russians or Chinese to get involved here.
 
MH.Yang said:
The US is now incapable of invading any country.

If the U.S. is consumed in any theatre for a few more years, it's really screwed.
Click to expand...
US economy remains the largest in the world and its armed forces are more than capable.


www.navy.mil

Navy and Marine Corps Announce Large Scale Exercise 2023

NORFOLK, Va. -- Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Marine Forces Command announced the upcoming Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023 during a
www.navy.mil

The most recent American military operation is called Operation Inherent Resolve. This operation spanned two countries (Iraq and Syria) to defeat ISIL in the region and was successfully carried out with support of regional allies who were nearly overwhelmed otherwise.
 
Mehdipersian said:
Lol
Nothing

Why would these big targets want to go to a suicided mission?!
Click to expand...

How so? They have 100s of 5th generation planes, SAM systems, submarines with nukes. If anyone fires missiles at the carriers they will be screwed.
 

Similar threads

Sineva
  • Article
East of Eden: Will Tehran find salvation in ‘looking eastwards’?
Replies
0
Views
763
Sineva
Sineva
H
Iran's proxy fleets-in-being
Replies
0
Views
235
Homajon
H
beijingwalker
Explained: The Advantages Currently Enjoyed By Chinese Carriers On Europe-China Routes
Replies
0
Views
119
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
lydian fall
Supreme Leader: Iran's Moral Presence in Region Makes US Irate
Replies
8
Views
335
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
Muhammed45
FM: Iran to invite Saudi King Salman for official visit
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
6K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom