NURSE ‘RAPED’ BY POLICEMEN IN FAISALABAD

FAISALABAD: In yet another rape incident in Pakistan, two policemen reportedly sexually molested a nurse in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two cops intercepted a nurse at Kanal Road in Samundari, Faisalabad, who was waiting with her friend. Cops of the city police station named Shujaat and Suhaib ‘raped’ the nurse and fled.

Getting the information, the police swung into action and arrested both the accused. The SP visited the house of the ‘rape’ victim and assured her provision of justice.

Nurse 'raped' by policemen in Faisalabad

The Fauji's and Police in Pakistan are the biggest criminals, people need to come
out with guns if they want to keep their mothers and sisters safe from these Napak
paleet fauji/gestapo police alliance.
 

