3 Haryana women gang-raped in front of husbands, children in Haryana, India

Hero786

Sep 30, 2016
Pakistan
The women alleged that while they were asleep, the assailants took their husbands and children out of the rooms and tied them with ropes, before raping them in turns.

The accused also robbed their cash and jewellery, police said. (Representational)

Three women in Haryana’s Panipat district were allegedly gang-raped by a group of four masked men in the presence of their family members, including children, early on Thursday, officials said.

The accused men, armed with knives and other pistols, barged into the house where the three families reside around 1 am, sexually assaulted the women aged 24, 25 and 35 years and decamped with cash and silver ornaments, the police said.

According to the police, while escaping out of the village, the same gang also allegedly robbed a man of Rs 5,000 and assaulted his wife who later succumbed to injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused men might be the same set of individuals who had threatened the families to vacate their premises about a month ago.

“The gang then locked them up in one of the rooms. Then, they pulled us (the women) into the verandah and raped us in turns. They threatened us not to raise a voice and kept torturing us till 4 am. They late decamped with cash and a silver ornament,” one of the victims told the police.

Police have registered a case, got the victim women medically examined, registered a criminal case and initiated the investigation.

After the criminals fled, one of the women called the village head and informed him about the incident. The village head then informed the police.

A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar reached the spot. A forensic team also inspected the spot and collected evidence.


3 Women Gang-Raped In Front Of Family Members In Haryana: Cops

Three women were allegedly raped by four unidentified men in front of their family members in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Thursday.
3 Haryana women gang-raped in front of husbands, children

@Hero786

Had it been your side of Al Bunjab or Pukhtoonkhwa, the assailants would have taken the wives and children out of the room tied up them up; and proceeded to rape the men.

Regards
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@Hero786

Had it been your side of Al Bunjab or Pukhtoonkhwa, the assailants would have taken the wives and children out of the room tied up them up; and proceeded to rape the men.

Regards
Had i asked Indians to rape women infront of husbands and children?

Why are you not angry on culprits, instead Pakistanis?
 
Hero786 said:
Had i asked Indians to rape women infront of husbands and children?

Why are you not angry on culprits, instead Pakistanis?
That’s what you call 1000s years old dharma/culture
 

