India: Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace

Dalit
JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s rape horrors plumbed blood-curdling depths on Thursday when it emerged that a 14-year-old was murdered after allegedly being gang-raped by unidentified perpetrators who burnt her body in an illegal charcoal furnace in Bhilwara the previous evening.
Two other alleged rapes on Thursday — in Udaipur and Pratapgarh — took to six the number of such cases, including those of gang-rape, in the state in less than a week. The troubling tally has left the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the firing line of opposition BJP and others ahead of the assembly polls later this year.
In Bhilwara, five suspects were detained Thursday, SP Adarsh Sidhu said. That was over 12 hours after the victim’s bracelet and a few bones were found by her brother whose suspicions were aroused when he saw smoke billowing during a search for his sister. The girl had gone out to graze goats early Wednesday but didn’t return.
“During rains, these kilns are rarely lit. The girl’s brother sifted through the charred items with a stick. He found a bracelet and recognised it as one belonging to his sister,” said a police official.
“The victim’s brother immediately recognised the bracelet because he was the one who had gifted it to her a few days ago,” said Anita Bhadel, the BJP MLA from Ajmer who visited the village to prepare a “fact-finding report”. Slamming the “police tardiness”, Bhadel alleged, “This is a small village of about 50 houses. How could the cops remain oblivious to the fact that a major search was underway for a missing girl? When the family went to the police station to report their daughter’s missing, police asked them to furnish documents instead.”
Later, cops found “some pieces of clothes” and other remains, according to sources. An FSL expert said a DNA test would be conducted.
Congress’ Dheeraj Gurjar said: “It is a horrifying case, rarest of rare. We’ve demanded a chargesheet in 15 days.”
A common theme in a country that produces Apple's iPhone's.
Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace | India News - Times of India
India News: JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s rape horrors plumbed blood-curdling depths on Thursday when it emerged that a 14-year-old was murdered after allegedly being gang-.
m.timesofindia.com
