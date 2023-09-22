What's new

Norway 2023. Auto Market In August Down 4.0% With Tesla As New Best Selling Brand

www.focus2move.com

Focus2move| Norwegian Auto Market - Facts & Data 2023

Norway auto market in August 2023 falls for the first time after growing for 3 consecutive months, with 13,887 new sales (-8.5%). YTD figures at 100,632 are still down 5.4% from the previous year. Tesla becomes the best selling brand (+109.6%).
www.focus2move.com www.focus2move.com

Norway auto market in August 2023 falls for the first time after growing for 3 consecutive months, with 13,887 new sales (-8.5%). YTD figures at 100,632 are still down 5.4% from the previous year. Tesla becomes the best selling brand (+109.6%).

Market Trend and Outlook​

The Norwegian auto market in August 2023 falls for the first time after growing for 3 consecutive months, with 13,887 new sales (-8.5%). YTD figures at 100,632 are still down 5.4% from the previous year.

Looking at cumulative data up to August 2023 brand-wise, Tesla becomes the new leader rising 2 spots with 18,771 new sales (+109.6%) in front of Volkswagen with 16,319 units sold (+22.6%) and Toyota in 3rd with 13,409 new car registrations (-7.3%).
 

