Denmark 2023. Tesla Becomes Best Seller In Auto Market Up 6.0% In August

Focus2move | Danish Auto Sales - Facts & Data 2023
Danish Auto Sales in August 2023 grow for the 8th month in a row, with new registrations at 13,514 (+6.0%). YTD figures at 109,085 are up 13.5% from the previous year. Tesla becomes the best selling brand (+692.9%).
www.focus2move.com
Market Trend and OutlookThe Danish Auto Market in August 2023 grows for the 8th month in a row, reporting 13,514 new sales (+6.0%). YTD figures at 109,085 are up 13.5% from the previous year.
Looking at cumulative data up to August 2023 brand-wise, the leader is still Tesla -up 17 spots- with 12,639 sales (+692.9%), followed by Volkswagen with 10,956 registrations (+4.7%) and Audi -up 7 spots- with 9,315 units sold (+97.0%).