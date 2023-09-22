What's new

Denmark 2023. Tesla Becomes Best Seller In Auto Market Up 6.0% In August

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,206
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.focus2move.com

Focus2move | Danish Auto Sales - Facts & Data 2023

Danish Auto Sales in August 2023 grow for the 8th month in a row, with new registrations at 13,514 (+6.0%). YTD figures at 109,085 are up 13.5% from the previous year. Tesla becomes the best selling brand (+692.9%).
www.focus2move.com www.focus2move.com

Danish Auto Sales in August 2023 grow for the 8th month in a row, with new registrations at 13,514 (+6.0%). YTD figures at 109,085 are up 13.5% from the previous year. Tesla becomes the best selling brand (+692.9%).

Market Trend and Outlook​

The Danish Auto Market in August 2023 grows for the 8th month in a row, reporting 13,514 new sales (+6.0%). YTD figures at 109,085 are up 13.5% from the previous year.

Looking at cumulative data up to August 2023 brand-wise, the leader is still Tesla -up 17 spots- with 12,639 sales (+692.9%), followed by Volkswagen with 10,956 registrations (+4.7%) and Audi -up 7 spots- with 9,315 units sold (+97.0%).
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
It's coming, This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD
Replies
8
Views
432
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla's Model Y on Track To Become Europe's Best-Selling Car
Replies
0
Views
51
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
World EV Sales Now 19% Of World Auto Sales!
Replies
0
Views
152
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla Stumbles In China As Local Market Favors Home Grown Competitor
Replies
5
Views
336
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
BYD, Li Auto break sales records again as pent-up demand for EVs benefits top Chinese marques
Replies
4
Views
154
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom