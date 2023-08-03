What's new

It's coming, This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD

It's coming , This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD

Peter Johnson | Aug 3 2023 - 11:43 am PT

top-selling-EV-Sweden

The top-selling EV in Sweden last month was not the Volkswagen ID.4, a Volvo model, or even the Tesla Model Y. It was BYD’s Atto 3 electric SUV. The Chinese EV maker’s sales continue soaring overseas and domestically as demand for functional, affordable electric cars grows.

BYD earns top-selling EV in Sweden in ongoing conquest​

BYD continues expanding rapidly, hitting a new monthly sales record (for the third straight month) in July, with over 262,000 new energy vehicles sold. This includes 134,783 all-electric vehicles, up 66% from last year and 5% from June.

The automaker said its Dynasty and Ocean brands sold 249,959 models in July, up 54%, while its Denza recorded 11,146 sales.

Meanwhile, BYD is expanding its brand overseas, with 18,169 vehicles exported last month alone. As the need for affordable EVs grows in key auto markets, BYD continues taking advantage.

In April, the Chinese automaker released its most affordable EV in Europe, the BYD Dolphin hatchback, starting at around 30,000 euros ($33,000).

Two months later, BYD announced it had shipped its first batch of Yuan Plus EVs (also known as the Atto 3 in overseas markets) to customers in Mexico City and Guadalajara, expanding its North American presence.
top-selling-EV-Sweden
BYD’s ATTO 3 SUV (Source: BYD)

BYD’s Atto 3 beat out the Volkswagen ID.4 (710), Skoda Enyaq (370), Tesla Model Y (359), Kia EV6 (303), and Polestar 2 (282).

Tesla’s Model Y remains on top in Sweden YTD with 8,901 registrations, followed by the Volvo XC 40 (6,660), VW ID.4 (5,072), and Polestar 2 (1,427).

The Atto 3 is powered by BYD’s BladeBattery and 150 kW electric motor with around 261 miles (420 km) WLTP Combined range.

BYD’s July surge comes after the automaker surpassed Volkswagen in passenger car sales in China in the first quarter of the year, expanding its lead through July.

This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD

The top-selling EV in Sweden last month was not the Volkswagen ID.4, a Volvo model, or even the Tesla Model...
BYD electric vehicle sales skyrocket in July as global expansion continues

BYD has announced that it has had a record month of “new energy vehicle” sales in July as it further expands its global expansion.

According to the company, it sold over 262,161 new energy vehicles last month, making it the best month of sales for the company. That’s a year-on-year increase of 61%. It shared the update on it’s global Twitter/X page:



On its official Weibo page, BYD said sold 31,950 Dolphin EVs in July. That car is also on its way to Australian shores in the coming months.

That’s more than the 31,456 Yuan family vehicles which also include the Australian-delivered Atto 3. For context, the BYD Atto 3 is Australia’s third-best-selling EV so far in 2023.

Speaking of international exports, BYD exported 18,169 units during July which is up from 10,536 during June 2023. That’s a sharp increase in exports, further emphasising the brand’s focus on global expansion.

Other notable sales included the BYD Seal which sold 5,650 vehicles in July, making it the lowest month of production for the large electric sedan.

As of July, the Seal is not being exported to many markets outside of China but BYD do have plans for later in 2023 to increase its exports to other global markets, like Australia and New Zealand.

In recent months, there have been several sightings of the BYD Seal in Australia which The Driven understands are here for road testing. We expect a formal announcement on its arrival in the coming months.

BYD Seal Sighting July 2023 Jason Ellis Close



IMAGE: JASON ELLIS

BYD’s smallest and most affordable EV, the electric city car, Seagull also had a bumper month for sales. In its first fourth month of sales after the Shanghai Auto Show, over 28,001 units were sold locally.

With a starting price of $A15,620 in the local market, it’s no wonder that BYD is able to sell tens of thousands every month.

BYD has had an impressive run so far with sales of over 1.5 million NEVs in the first seven months of the year.

With this track record, it’s likely to surpass 2.5 million vehicles for that year, overtaking Tesla and exceeding well-established brands like Audi, BMW and Mercedes in overall vehicle sales.

The same brands are really struggling to find a foothold in the world’s biggest EV market which BYD continues to dominate in. With big global expansion plans on the horizon for the brand, sales of over 250,000 NEVs every month is likely to be the norm moving forward.

BYD electric vehicle sales skyrocket in July as global expansion continues

BYD had a record month for EV sales in July as it looks to grow rapidly in markets outside of China.
BYD rockets up 2023 Fortune Global 500 list as Meituan makes debut

by TechNode FeedAug 3, 2023

Some 142 Chinese companies are among the world’s 500 largest companies, according to the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list released on August 1.

Chinese automaker BYD jumped from 436th last year to 212th this year with a total revenue of $63,041 million in its previous fiscal year, according to the list.

E-commerce giant JD dropped from 46th last year to 52nd this year with a total revenue of $155,433 million. Alibaba also saw a decline in ranking from 55th last year to 68th this year. Huawei’s ranking dropped 15 places to 111th,

Tencent dropped from 121st to 147th, Lenovo dropped 46 places to 217th, and Xiaomi fell 94 places to 360th. Major appliance manufacturer Gree, which was the 487th largest company in 2022, dropped out of the list altogether.

Notably, food delivery giant Meituan entered the list for the first time at the 467th spot with a total revenue of $32,699 million. Additionally, Shenzhen-based electric equipment manufacturer Luxshare and battery maker CATL also made their debuts on the list, ranking at 479th and 292nd respectively.


BYD rockets up 2023 Fortune Global 500 list as Meituan makes debut

Some 142 Chinese companies are among the world’s 500 largest companies, according to the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list released on August 1. Chinese
