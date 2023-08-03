It's coming , This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD

BYD electric vehicle sales skyrocket in July as global expansion continues ​

BYD has announced that it has had a record month of “new energy vehicle” sales in July as it further expands its global expansion.According to the company, it sold over 262,161 new energy vehicles last month, making it the best month of sales for the company. That’s a year-on-year increase of 61%. It shared the update on it’s global Twitter/X page:On its official Weibo page, BYD said sold 31,950 Dolphin EVs in July. That car is also on its way to Australian shores in the coming months.That’s more than the 31,456 Yuan family vehicles which also include the Australian-delivered Atto 3. For context, the BYD Atto 3 is Australia’s third-best-selling EV so far in 2023.Speaking of international exports, BYD exported 18,169 units during July which is up from 10,536 during June 2023. That’s a sharp increase in exports, further emphasising the brand’s focus on global expansion.Other notable sales included the BYD Seal which sold 5,650 vehicles in July, making it the lowest month of production for the large electric sedan.As of July, the Seal is not being exported to many markets outside of China but BYD do have plans for later in 2023 to increase its exports to other global markets, like Australia and New Zealand.In recent months, there have been several sightings of the BYD Seal in Australia which The Driven understands are here for road testing. We expect a formal announcement on its arrival in the coming months.IMAGE: JASON ELLISBYD’s smallest and most affordable EV, the electric city car, Seagull also had a bumper month for sales. In its first fourth month of sales after the Shanghai Auto Show, over 28,001 units were sold locally.With a starting price of $A15,620 in the local market, it’s no wonder that BYD is able to sell tens of thousands every month.BYD has had an impressive run so far with sales of over 1.5 million NEVs in the first seven months of the year.With this track record, it’s likely to surpass 2.5 million vehicles for that year, overtaking Tesla and exceeding well-established brands like Audi, BMW and Mercedes in overall vehicle sales.The same brands are really struggling to find a foothold in the world’s biggest EV market which BYD continues to dominate in. With big global expansion plans on the horizon for the brand, sales of over 250,000 NEVs every month is likely to be the norm moving forward.