News and discussions of the Russian Army

At the last forum "Army-2022", the Russian combat module "Hunter" with the installed stabilization system was shown for the first time. The module is equipped with a gyroscopic system that provides stabilization in two planes, and in the marine version of the module - in three. The module has a system for diagnosing the health of the system, equipped with a day camera, range finder, thermal imager and automatic target tracking. Armament module 12.7 mm machine gun "Kord". The television channel of the module's sight allows detecting an armored personnel carrier-type target at a distance of up to 5,000 meters, and a thermal imaging channel at a distance of up to 2,500 meters. The module's laser rangefinder measures distances up to 10,000 meters. The weapon station can be used as a primary or secondary weapon system for tracked and wheeled military vehicles.The reconnaissance optical-electronic complex "Ironiya-M" entered the special forces of Russia in 2015. The multifunctional optical-electronic complex is designed to search for the enemy and conduct surveillance of the area. The main element of the complex is an optical-electronic device weighing about 3.2 kg. The complex is equipped with a video camera, a thermal imager and a laser rangefinder. The signal from all optical devices is transmitted to a miniature monitor installed in the eyepiece. The Ironia-M complex allows you to detect equipment at a distance of up to 7 km, a thermal imager can detect a person at distances of up to 2.5 km. The Ironia complex can transmit photographs or a video signal over a closed radio channel at a distance of up to 10 km. The calculation of the observation complex consists of two people, the second person is a computer operator.