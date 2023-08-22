News and discussions of the army of Poland

Military equipment of Poland. On August 15, a military parade took place in Poland, which the authorities consider the largest in the history of the country. The parade was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw in 1920, also known as the Miracle on the Vistula. The parade was attended by about two thousand Polish military and NATO countries, as well as 200 units of military equipment. 92 helicopters and planes took to the skies. The parade was attended by armored personnel carriers, artillery pieces, as well as HIMARS MLRS and Patriot air defense systems. Among the tank equipment were presented German tanks Leopard 2, American Abrams and Korean K2. In 2023, Poland will spend $34 billion on defense, giving four percent of national GDP to military spending. According to this indicator, Poland overtakes many countries - members of NATO.