News and discussions of North Korea

In the DPRK, the military received 30 sets of giant MLRS with a caliber of 600mm, which can also be used to launch tactical nuclear missiles. There are no technical details of the settings. It is known that MLRS data missiles have a high ability to bend around the terrain, as well as maneuverability and high speed. On January 1, 2023, the North Korean military performed a training launch from a single installation. The projectile covered 350 kilometers with a maximum flight altitude of 100 kilometers and hit a given area of the Sea of Japan east of the Korean Peninsula. In the DPRK, there are two more variants of the 600mm MLRS on an 8 = 8 wheeled chassis.