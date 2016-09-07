New Lahore Airport Design will be World's Top Airport

Finally Lahore Airport gets a new large design like the shape of Pakistan 'Jasmine' national flower

New Lahore Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport become the largest in Pakistan, extension:

It will be the most modern, largest, with new facilities, fully integrated and will rank among the World's Top Airports.Amazing design of new Lahore Airport with glass work:The expansion will help operate an increased number of international worldwide flights from the airport and to cater to it the airport building will also be expanded and newly built with Jasmine Flower 21st Century Glass Design.The new design of the airport is said to have been inspired by the national flower Jasmine.According to sources, the contract for the construction has been handed over to a private Spanish firm Tepsa International. The firm has reportedly asked for two and half years time for the completion of the project. It has previously worked on the construction of the airport in the Spanish capital Madrid and on the spectacularly built airport in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.After the completion of the project, the number of airplanes parked inside the hanger near the main terminal will be increased to 22 from only seven at present.Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has planned to undertake major expansion of the existing passenger terminal building at Allama Iqbal International Air Port (AIIAP), Lahore, to enhance its annual passenger handling capacity from 6.5 million to around 20 million with world class facilities to cater for the requirements for next 15 to 20 years. Lahore Airport is to become the central airport transit hub.The present building of the airport will not be demolished but it will rather be restructured, and expanded in north, south and east. The expansion in the west will not take place due to the runway.The current parking area will be transformed into arrival and departure lounges under the expansion plan. Car Park will be demolished and extended.The round park situated near the airport will instead serve as new parking for vehicles.any new suggestion, pls advice?