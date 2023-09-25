What's new

FIA detains Khawar Manika at Lahore airport, hands him over to ACE

Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan's former first lady Bushra Bibi has been arrested at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.


Media reports suggest that Federal Investigators held Mr Manika and handed him over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).


The former husband of Imran Khan's current wife was reportedly planning to visit Dubai when FIA officials detained him during a routine check.


ACE officials also registered a case against Khawar Manika, and he was stopped due to his name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).


Manika hailed from Pakpattan and is known as a spiritual devotee of the 13th-century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar. He earlier served as a senior official in the Customs Department.


More to follow...
