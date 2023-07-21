What's new

Qatar will be new owner of Islamabad Airport

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
32,584
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
July 20, 202311:01 AM CDTUpdated a day ago



A general view of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport building during a media tour ahead of its official opening

A general view of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport building during a media tour ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File photo
KARACHI, Pakistan, July 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan is to proceed with the sale via tender of a contract to manage Islamabad airport after consultations with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
In March Pakistan had kicked off the outsourcing of operations at three major airports and the ministry said Islamabad airport was the first of these to be affected, as the country seeks to generate foreign exchange reserves for its ailing economy.

In a statement the ministry said it had been unanimously agreed for the outsourcing of operations at Islamabad airport to go ahead in order to improve service delivery in line with best industry practices.
Officials say Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar to jointly run the terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports. The Qatar Investment Authority pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha late last year.
Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by David Holmes
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Islamabad Airport to be outsourced for 15 years: aviation minister
Replies
12
Views
89
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Edevelop
Dar reviews progress of outsourcing airports’ operation
Replies
0
Views
47
Edevelop
Edevelop
ghazi52
Govt decides to outsource country’s three major airports
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
The Accountant
The Accountant
H
PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel leased out to NYC for three years against $220m
Replies
4
Views
357
Mugen
Mugen
ghazi52
Qatar did not offer $2b in cash
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom