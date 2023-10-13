'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' releases today in 200 halls​

"Mujib: The Making of a Nation", the much-anticipated biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is released today nationwide in more than 200 halls.The film, a joint production between Bangladesh and India, has been directed by master filmmaker Shyam Benegal.The film received a clearance certificate on July 31 of this year from the censor boards of both countries.Arifin Shuvoo leads the ensemble cast as the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film. At the same time, Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.Actress Nusraat Faria portrayed Bangabandhu's elder daughter and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The biopic also features popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi, Tauquir Ahmed and others in different roles, and the entire trailer showcases some of the powerful and majestic moments from Bangabandhu's epic journey to the road of the country's independence.The music of the film is produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, and the Bengali dialogues are penned by Sadhana Ahmed, Gias Uddin Selim, Shihab Shaheen and Anam Biswas from Bangladesh.Shooting of the film started in Mumbai, India in January 2021 and concluded in December of the same year.