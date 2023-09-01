Dhaka to welcome Paris proposal to set up satellite factory: Momen​

Published :Aug 31, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated :Aug 31, 2023 11:46 AMForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (Aug 31) said Dhaka would welcome Paris's proposal to set up a satellite factory in Bangladesh as France President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit here in September."They (France) actually proposed setting up a satellite factory back in 2021. We would welcome it," he told reporters at a briefing at the foreign ministry here.He said France, the manufacturer of the Bangladesh's first satellite named Bangabandhu-1, also proposed to sell the second satellite to Dhaka.The relevant issues are likely to be discussed during the upcoming visit of France President on September 11.Momen said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from discussing issues like climate change and orderly and regulated migration.Bangladesh will welcome him as an initiative has been taken for his visit to Bangladesh after the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, he said."The President of France has been invited to visit Bangladesh and if he comes, Bangladesh will welcome him," he told reporters earlier on Wednesday.At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021.Apart from holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the French President will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The two leaders are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.