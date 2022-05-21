What's new

Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022

Black_cats

Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022​

Mujib film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.​

  By: PTI | New Delhi |
  Updated: May 21, 2022 8:41:50 am
Mujib movie
A poster of Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation movie. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)

India and Bangladesh on Thursday jointly released the trailer of the co-production film Mujib – the Making of a Nation on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. The film, extensively shot in India & Bangladesh, is directed by Shyam Benegal.

The trailer, released by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud, showcases the glimpses of Bangabandhu, who was a man of indomitable energy and a great admiral.

The actors in the lead roles Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, for the love of the nation essay the roles of Rahman and his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu). The film showcases Fazilatunnesa’s struggles, strength & her role in Rahman’s success.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527334269273530382

“We have witnessed an epic trailer, of a historic leader (Mujib), it was with the energizing efforts of all the cast & crew from India & Bangladesh, including the governments of both nations that despite the pandemic this film was possible,” Thakur said.

Thakur said the idea of co-producing the film on Bangabandhu was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

“This biopic directed by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal brilliantly portrays the dramatic life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while being true to reality,” Mahmud said.

“It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations,” Benegal said in a video message.

Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022

Mujib film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.
mb444 said:
Epic bollocks, a disservice to a great man....

The entire thing is immediately discredited due to India's involvement..... Mujib would be turning in his grave...
I think we should watch the movie first before commenting on it.
 
UKBengali said:
I think we should watch the movie first before commenting on it.
Would india or modi be highlighting that Mujib was propakistan during partition against hindutva?

No his entire life will be condensed into anti pakistan period and would be full of demonisation of the muslim narrative.

Epic BAL error... it is simply anti muslim propaganda.... Bangladesh and mujib deserves better.... it needs to be just ignored so it disappears into obsecurity ... should not even talk about it
 
Utter bollocks!

In the real world Mujib is in heaven because he was a foot soldier of Pakistan.

It’s thanks to Sheikh Mujib and his love for Pakistan - that we are safe from Hinduvta mob!!!

Mujib - Pakistani first. Bangladeshi second.

It was the Wahhabi twat Major Zia who declared independence lol lol

UKBengali said:
I think we should watch the movie first before commenting on it.
It was made by Hinduvta genocidal maniacs.

Enough said!

“Ami Bangali, ami musolman, ami ek bar mori - bar bar na…” Sheikh Mujib.

That’s the real great Mujib not the chetona person depicted by the Hinduvta trolls!!!
 
BananaRepublicUK said:
Utter bollocks!

In the real world Mujib is in heaven because he was a foot soldier of Pakistan.

It’s thanks to Sheikh Mujib and his love for Pakistan - that we are safe from Hinduvta mob!!!

Mujib - Pakistani first. Bangladeshi second.

It was the Wahhabi twat Major Zia who declared independence lol lol
Lol wot? Indian military planners would love to have more of such Pakistani first people then :D
 
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Lol wot? Indian military planners would love to have more of such Pakistani first people then :D
Yes! Your wonderful military “planners” have the third largest Muslim nation in the world - parting your country in two!

Great planning, dude’!

Mujib spent about 6 years railing against the pak military but his entire life dedicated to the creation of Pakistan.

Mujib was instrumental in founding two large Muslim nations. That now surrounds your Hinduvta genocidal maniacs!

May allah bless him and grant him a place in heaven. All our prayers are with him . May allah shower him with his love and may he find peace in jannah.
 
BananaRepublicUK said:
Yes! Your wonderful military “planners” have the third largest Muslim nation in the world - parting your country in two!

Great planning, dude’!

Mujib spent about 6 years railing against the pak military but his entire life dedicated to the creation of Pakistan.

Mujib was instrumental in founding two large Muslim nations. That now surrounds your Hinduvta genocidal maniacs!

May allah bless him and grant him a place in heaven. All our prayers are with him . May allah shower him with his love and may he find peace in jannah.
We destroyed a threat which would have turned nuclear in our east, made sure Pakistani sympathisers are either dead, in jails or shipped back to Pak. Mujib played a huge part in creating a secular nation which would move towards progress and not be Pakistan's lap dog in a war that has nothing to do with them. Not to mention safeguarding the lives of Hindus/Bengalis who were being targeted and massacred by the army. All Indians and Bangladeshis would forever be respectful of his contributions.
 
UDAYCAMPUS said:
We destroyed a threat which would have turned nuclear in our east, made sure Pakistani sympathisers are either dead, in jails or shipped back to Pak. Mujib played a huge part in creating a secular nation which would move towards progress and not be Pakistan's lap dog in a war that has nothing to do with them. Not to mention safeguarding the lives of Hindus/Bengalis who were being targeted and massacred by the army. All Indians and Bangladeshis would forever be respectful of his contributions.
India wanted a pliant, Bhutan like, neighbour.

Sheikh Mujib wouldn’t agree to it.

He demanded Indian military leave immediately.

So he was killed. And once the chaos died down - they installed their military academy trained footman Ershad as leader.

Ershad and Zia slaughtered thousands of military officers.

Look!

I want India and Bangladesh to get on because it’s beneficial for both.

But that’s been binned because you lot installed a genocidal maniac as PM.

We, Bangladeshis, do not want the fate of Indian Muslims.

Neither did Mujib.

Which is why he fought his entire life for the creation of Pakistan.

If you guys wish to forget a large chapter of his life - you are as clued up as an ostrich!

El Sidd said:
How does he die in the film?
At the hands of Raw! After jumping from a six storey building and repelling 100s of bullets.
 
mb444 said:
Epic bollocks, a disservice to a great man....

The entire thing is immediately discredited due to India's involvement..... Mujib would be turning in his grave...
Useless waste of public money on propaganda. Almost cringe-worthy and equivalent of "Borak" from "Kazakhstan".

The Sheikh deserves so much better than what these brainless sycophants are foisting to preserve their "gaddi".

UDAYCAMPUS said:
We destroyed a threat which would have turned nuclear in our east, made sure Pakistani sympathisers are either dead, in jails or shipped back to Pak. Mujib played a huge part in creating a secular nation which would move towards progress and not be Pakistan's lap dog in a war that has nothing to do with them. Not to mention safeguarding the lives of Hindus/Bengalis who were being targeted and massacred by the army. All Indians and Bangladeshis would forever be respectful of his contributions.
If you believe Hindus are being targeted and massacred in Bangladesh now - your credibility just lowered a notch in my mind....

People are too busy making a living in Bangladesh, they don't target Hindus.

Rate of unemployment is too low (5.2%), unlike India (6%). Indian number is probably fudged too.....as is Godi Media tradition.
 
Bilal9 said:
Useless waste of public money on propaganda. Almost cringe-worthy and equivalent of "Borak" from "Kazakhstan".

The Sheikh deserves so much better than what these brainless sycophants are foisting to preserve their "gaddi".



If you believe Hindus are being targeted and massacred in Bangladesh now - your credibility just lowered a notch in my mind....

People are too busy making a living in Bangladesh, they don't target Hindus.

Rate of unemployment is too low (5.2%), unlike India (6%). Indian number is probably fudged too.....as is Godi Media tradition.
Much higher percentage of Indians are also in insecure day labourer jobs.

Whilst our women are in secure factory jobs with basic perks like paid holidays and primary health care.

Look at what happened during covid.

Bangladesh sailed through whilst India suffered a genocide.
 
BananaRepublicUK said:
Much higher percentage of Indians are also in insecure day labourer jobs.
Yeah most of Indian economic numbers do not estimate the "informal economy". These Indians suffered a massive economic blow during covid. if they did not die in the pandemic, they starved to death.

No Indian economist (especially Modi sycophants) will mention these facts.
 

