Can mirages even house aesa radar? I think only mirage 3 could house a small aesa radar. Do mirage engines even produce enough power for them to be a new aircraft?

What would it cost to turn these old aircraft into ew aircraft? Is it economically feasible to even turn them into ew aircraft?

Does mirage airframe have enough space to put ew equipment in? If not does it need airframe modifications to add it or will it be ew pods it will carry? If it’s ew pods won’t that mean only centreline pod can be used?

Won’t extensive re wiring be needed to make it an ew aircraft?

How much extra weight will be added and can mirage deal with the extra weight?

If mirages are turned into ew aircraft then what’s the reason why they weren’t being retired? Weren’t the main reasons the munitions it could carry and the range it had? Converting them into ew aircraft means it can’t be PAF’s bomb truck anymore.

Wouldn’t it just be more feasible to make ew version of JF-17B?

What’s the risk of putting such expensive ew equipment into such risky old airframes?



This news is most likely fake. It just doesn’t make sense to invest anything more into those old aircraft.